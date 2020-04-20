Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Silk market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Silk Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Silk market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Silk Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Silk market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Silk market.”

Silk is a soft, shiny, and shimmering fiber that is processed into silk fabric. Silk is a natural protein fiber that is mainly composed of a protein fiber called fibroin. Silk is primarily produced by the larvae of silkworms and certain other insects such as web spinners, raspy crickets, bees, ants, and spiders. The silk that is derived from Mulberry silkworm yields the best silk. The cultivation of silkworms to produce silk is called sericulture or silk farming. Sericulture is a labor-intensive industry and is mostly concentrated in the rural regions of more than 50 countries across the globe.

The Asia-Pacific region was the fastest-growing market for silk, in terms of value and volume, in 2017 and this trend is expected to continue till 2023. China, India, Uzbekistan, and Thailand are lucrative markets of silk in the Asia-Pacific region. The demand for silk is primarily driven by increasing population and export of textile goods in these countries. In addition, the domestic demand for silk in China and India is significantly influencing the demand for silk in the region.

The global Silk market is valued at 10000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 18600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Silk volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Silk market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Anhui Silk

Wujiang First Textile

Wujiang Wanshiyi Silk

Zhejiang Jiaxin Silk

Sichuan Nanchong Liuhe

Shengkun Silk

Jiangsu Sutong Cocoon & Silk

Jinchengjiang Xinxing Cocoon Silk

Wensli Group

China Silk

Entogenetics

Bolt Threads

Spiber Technologies

Amsilk

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Mulberry Silk

Tussar Silk

Eri Silk

Segment by Application

Textile

Cosmetics & Medical

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Silk Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580