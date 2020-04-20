Global Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Smart Connected Baby Monitors market.

Baby monitors, also known as baby alarms. They are devices used to transmit audio and video to a receiver to keep a tab on the activities of infants in case parents are not around. A basic baby monitor works by using a radio transmitter, wherein the sound produced by the baby is transferred to a receiver.

Video smart connected baby monitors are equipped with small, wall-mounted, and tabletop cameras along with the audio units and deliver audio and video. This enables parents to monitor their infants completely. This will result in an increase in their adoption and according to this market research report, the video smart connected baby monitors will account for the major shares of this market throughout the forecast period.

The residential smart connected baby monitors are primarily used by families with dual income holders influenced by the increasing number of career-oriented women. The rising number of dual income households in both the developed and developing countries influences the growth of the market in the residential segment.

The global Smart Connected Baby Monitors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart Connected Baby Monitors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Connected Baby Monitors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Koninklijke Philips

Motorola Mobility

Summer Infant

VTech Holdings

IBaby Labs

Panasonic

WiFi Baby

Nokia

ComfortCam

Foscam

FLIR Lorex

Medisana

Mattel

Nest Labs (DropCam)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Video Connected Baby Monitors

Audio Connected Baby Monitors

Segment by Application

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care

Other

