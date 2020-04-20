Global Smart Energy Meters Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Smart Energy Meters market.

Smart energy meters are the next-generation meters that provide more precise and exact amount of electricity consumption. They are generally installed at households or in enterprise infrastructure to maintain detailed statistics about energy consumption.

The residential segment of the global smart energy meter market is expected to hold the largest market share, and grow at the second-fastest pace during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest smart energy meter market, by region, during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the most-populated region in the world and consequently witnesses a high demand for electricity. The rise in investments in smart grid technologies and smart cities, the increase in the number of data centers, and a surge in IT hubs and commercial institutions drive the smart electric meter market in the region. China accounts for the largest share owing to the large-scale rollout plans; the country accounted for the highest installed generation and distribution capacity in the Asia Pacific region, resulting in an increased demand for smart energy meters.

The global Smart Energy Meters market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart Energy Meters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Energy Meters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

GE Energy

Itron

Landis + Gyr

Schneider

Sensus USA

Siemens

Honeywell

Echelon

S&T

Aclara Technologies

Elster Group

Kamstrup

Wasion

Jiangsu Linyang

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Smart Electric Meter

Smart Gas Meter

Other

Segment by Application

Residential Sector

Commercial Sector

Industrial Sector

