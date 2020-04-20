Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sports Nutrition market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Sports Nutrition Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Sports Nutrition market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Sports Nutrition Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Sports Nutrition market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Sports Nutrition market.”

Sports nutrition products include sports drinks, supplements, and food that include protein powders, Isotonic drink powder, capsule/tablets (creatine/branched chain amino acids and others), supplement powder, ready-to-drink protein drinks, carbohydrate drinks, protein bars, carbohydrate/energy bars and other supplements.

The sports nutrition market is expected to witness significant growth within the forecast period on account of increasing demand from recently emerging lifestyle and recreational users. In addition, increasing health awareness coupled with increasing number of health clubs and fitness centers is also expected to boost this market within the forecast period.

Rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income are also expected to boost growth in the sports nutrition market. The high number of cheap counterfeit products affects sales of reputed companies and therefore, availability of these products is expected to restrict the growth of sports nutrition market. Expansion of distribution channels is also expected to be an opportunity for growth in this market in coming years.

The global Sports Nutrition market is valued at 2760 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5060 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sports Nutrition volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sports Nutrition market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Atlantic Multipower UK

CLIF Bar & Company

Glanbia

ProAction

Weider Global Nutrition

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sports Protein Powder

Sports Protein Ready-To-Drink (RTD)

Non-Protein Products

Sports Protein Bars

Segment by Application

Large Retail & Mass Merchandisers

Small Retail

Drug & Specialty Stores

Fitness Institutions

Online Retail

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Sports Nutrition Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580