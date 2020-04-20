Global Sweetener Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sweetener market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Sweetener market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Sweetener market.

A sugar substitute is a food additive that provides a sweet taste like that of sugar while containing significantly less food energy. Some sugar substitutes are produced by nature, and others produced synthetically. Those that are not produced by nature are, in general, called artificial sweeteners.

The increasing demand for sugar-free and low-calorie diets will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global sweetener market till 2023. Consequently, the zero-calorie sweetener or low-calorie sweetener is gaining popularity among consumers. These sweeteners regulate sugar levels in the human body. Diabetic patients prefer low-calorie sweeteners like saccharin, aspartame, sucralose, and more.

The demand for artificial sweeteners and natural sweeteners is high in the APAC region. Countries such as China, Indonesia, and India contribute the majority of shares towards the sweetener market in the region. In addition, the region is witnessing an increasing adoption of healthy sweeteners due to the rising prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and heart issues. Low-calorie sweeteners such as diet soda are becoming popular picks among consumers. Consequently, the sugar & sweetener market will continue to grow in APAC in the forthcoming years.

The global Sweetener market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sweetener volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sweetener market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

Ingredion

Roquette

Tate & Lyle

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Natural Sweetener

Artificial Sweetener

Segment by Application

Soda

Sweetened Yogurt

Frozen Foods

Canned Fruits

Bread

Granola Bars

Others

