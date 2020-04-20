Global Thermoelectric Generator Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Thermoelectric Generator market.

A thermoelectric generator (TEG) is a device that is primarily used for energy generation. It can also be used as a heat pump. As energy generators, TEGs convert waste heat into electricity. As heat pumps, they transfer heat to a device from one side to the other. Therefore, TEGs are like heat engines but are compact in size, silent, and have no moving parts. TEGs have a longer operational life and have no maintenance requirements, which makes them a preferred choice for unmanned sites like offshore gas pipelines.

Burgeoning demand for waste heat recovery systems, coupled with the rise in global warming is expected to fuel demand for the thermoelectric generator market. Moreover, stringent government regulations and increasing industrial automation across the world are further projected to drive the demand for the thermoelectric generator market during the forecast market.

However, the cost associated to install this system is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, inefficiency to generate high output power is further expected to restrict the growth of the market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

II-VI Marlow

ADVANCE RIKO

Alphabet Energy

Ferrotec Corporation

Gentherm Global Power Technologies

Yamaha Corp

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Waste Heat Recovery

Energy Harvesting

Direct Power Generation

Co-Generation

Segment by Application

Military and Aerospace

Wireless Sensor Network

Industrial

