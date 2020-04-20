Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Intermodal Transport Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2019-2031
An unprecedented outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has forced many stakeholders to streamline their business operations. With the help of in-depth insights about how leading players are tackling the Coronavirus, companies can be abreast with the latest industry happenings. Our latest research study on the Intermodal Transport market can leverage your business skills on mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on your revenue.
The report on the Intermodal Transport market provides a detailed outlook about the current proceedings within the market landscape. Further, the report ponders over the various agents that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the Intermodal Transport market over the forecast period (2019-2029) including the growth opportunities, current trends, limitations, and more.
As per the report analysis conducted by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global Intermodal Transport market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and attain a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The report sheds light about promising growth potentials of the Intermodal Transport market which is largely influenced by a range of drivers including, emphasis on innovation by market players, investments, research spending, and regulatory policies among others.
Competition Outlook
The report offers critical insights related to the emerging and prominent companies operating in the Intermodal Transport market. The revenue generated, market presence, product range, and financials of each company are enclosed in the report.
Regional Landscape
The regional landscape section of the Intermodal Transport market exhibits resourceful insights related to the scenario of the Intermodal Transport market in different regions. Further, the market attractiveness analysis of each region provides companies a bird’s eye view of the overall growth potential in each regional market.
End-User Analysis
The report provides an in-depth understanding of the various end-users of the Intermodal Transport market, along with the market share, size, and revenue generated by each end-user.
key players to increase the logistics efficiency and to improve supply chain management.
Intermodal Transport Market Challenges:
Lack of intermodal transportation knowledge and training is restraining the rapid growth of intermodal transport market in some developing and underdeveloped countries. However, increasing penetration of key players in such countries, increasing world trade and increasing globalization is expected to fuel growth of the intermodal transport market in in the untouched regions during the forecast period.
Intermodal Transport Market: Segmentation
Segmentation of the Intermodal Transport market on the basis of solutions:
- Fleet management
- Intermodal dispatch
- Freight security
- Terminals
- Warehousing
- Trucking software
Segmentation of the Intermodal Transport market on the basis of services:
- Managed Services
- Consulting Services
- Customization services
Segmentation of the Intermodal Transport market on the basis of type of mode:
- Rail-road,
- Road-water
- Road-air
- Other
Segmentation of the Intermodal Transport market on the basis of vertical:
- Consumer and retail
- Oil and gas,
- Manufacturing Industry
- Energy and Utility
- Mining
- Aviation
- Construction,
- Chemicals
- Pharmaceuticals and healthcare
- Food and beverages
- Others
Segmentation of intermodal transportation market on the basis of mode of ownership
- Asset Owned
- Manufacturers
- Trade Integrators
Intermodal Transport Market: Market Participants
Examples of some of the key players identified in the Intermodal Transport market are DHL, DB Schenker,, FedEx, DSV, Yusen Logistics, Kunel+Nagel, Xpo Logistics, GE Transportation, HighJump Software, TMW Systems, and Trinium Trucking Systems. The logistics and integrated service providers work together of the whole process of intermodal transport. These players are expected to profoundly influence the Intermodal Transport market during the forecast period.
Intermodal Transport Market: Regional Overview
The growth of domestic intermodal transportation market in North America (especially) is expected to push the growth of intermodal transport market around the globe. Europe is expected to hold a significant market value share of the intermodal transport market owing to presence of large number of logistics companies in the region. Moreover significant business trade, and increasing industrialization is expected to witness a significant growth of the intermodal transportation market in the region. Asia Pacific region is expected to have a significant growth in the intermodal transport market due to increasing adoption of the domestic intermodal transport and increasing trends pertaining to the logistics industry. China is expected to hold a significant market value share in the intermodal transport market in the region due to present of significant trading business in the region. The players in the intermodal transport market are expected to penetrate in the Latin America. The intermodal transport market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to have a significant market value share due to the presence of large business of crude oil, petroleum and other commodities.
The report on intermodal transportation market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Global Intermodal Transport Market Segments
- Global Intermodal Transport Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017
- Global Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028
- Supply & Demand Value Chain for the Market
- Global Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
- Market Solutions Technology
- Value Chain of the Intermodal Transport Market
- Global Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional Analysis for Intermodal Transport Market Includes-
- North America Intermodal Transport Market
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America Intermodal Transport Market
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Intermodal Transport Market
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Intermodal Transport Market
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- SEA and other APAC
- Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of SEA and other APAC
- Japan
- China
- Middle East and Africa Intermodal Transport Market
- GCC Countries
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of the parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
Key Touch points about the Intermodal Transport Market Addressed in the Report:
- What are the expansion opportunities for the Intermodal Transport market in region 2?
- Which are the most prominent players in the Intermodal Transport market?
- What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players?
- What are the various restraints that could inhibit the growth of the Intermodal Transport market?
- Why is the demand and supply ratio for products in the Intermodal Transport market?
Important Information that can be extracted from the Report:
- Pricing and marketing tactics executed by established market players
- Assessment of the different factors likely to impede the growth of the Intermodal Transport market
- Country-wise assessment of the Intermodal Transport market in different geographies
- Market entry strategies adopted by emerging market players
- Year-on-Year growth of each market segment over the assessment period
