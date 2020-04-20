Global Urinalysis Market Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2026|Thermo Fisher Scientific, 77 Elektronika Kft, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Sysmex Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Global urinalysis market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.98% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the rising incidences of urinary tract infections and kidney diseases.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global urinalysis market are Abbott, Medtronic, Siemens, GENERAL ELECTRIC, BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 77 Elektronika Kft, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Sysmex Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Cardinal Health, Beckman Coulter Inc., ACON Laboratories Inc., ARKRAY Inc ., Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, GUILIN YOULITE ELECTRONICS GROUP CO. LTD ., BioMaxima SA, Quidel Corporation, Metropolis India, Dr Lal PathLabs and Trinity Biotech among others.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In January 2019, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., had launched qUAntify Advance Control for the urinalysis testing. It will ensure the quality and precision of the test procedures. This product launch had improved the effectiveness of the test being conducted as well as improved the customer base for the company.
- In June 2018, Healthy.io introduced Dip.io, which is a digital test kit that allows patients to gather and evaluate urine testers with just a smartphone app at home, color-coded slide, a dip stick, a and a touch of artificial intelligence. This launch and advancement in technology will increase company’s revenue.
Competitive Analysis:
Global urinalysis market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of urinalysis market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Segmentation: Global Urinalysis Market
By Product
- Consumables
- Pregnancy & Fertility Kits
- Dipsticks
- Disposables
- Reagents
- Instruments
- Automated Urine Analyzers
- Biochemical Urine Analyzers
- Sediment Urine Analyzers
- Microscopy Analyzers
- Flow Cytometry Analyzers
- Integrated Urine Analyzers
- Semi-Automated Urine Analyzers
- Point-Of-Care Urine Analyzers
By Test Type
- Pregnancy & Fertility Tests
- Biochemical Urinalysis
- Laboratory Tests
- Point-Of-Care Tests
- Sediment Urinalysis
By Application
- Disease Screening
- Urinary Tract Infections
- Kidney Diseases
- Diabetes
- Liver Diseases
- Other Disease Screening Applications
- Pregnancy & Fertility
By End User
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Home Care Settings
- Research Laboratories & Institutes
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
