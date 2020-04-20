Global Wound Closure Product Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Forecast to 2024

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the global wound closure product market was valued at US$ 10,013 Mn in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.93% from 2017 to 2024, reaching US$ 16,077 Mn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the global wound closure product market in 2016.

Major industry players in wound closure product market are undergoing different strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions and new product development. For example, In August 2016, Pfizer Inc. entered an agreement with AstraZeneca to acquire the development and commercialization rights to its late-stage small molecule anti-infective business outside the U.S. As per the agreement, AstraZeneca received an upfront payment of $550 million from Pfizer Inc. and a deferred payment of $175 million in January 2019. The acquisition has been made to expand Pfizer’s anti-invectives business.

On the basis of the type of the product, the market is segmented into Sutures, Hemostats, Surgical Staples and Adhesives & Tissue Sealants. The Sutures market is further bifurcated into absorbable and non-absorbable sutures. The Hemostats market is further sub-segmented into Thrombin-based, Oxidized regenerated cellulose-based, Combination, Gelatin-based, Collagen-based hemostats. The Adhesives & Tissue Sealants is segmented into Fibrin, Collagen-based, Cyanoacrylate-based, Synthetic polymer-based, Album & glut aldehyde-based sealants. Based on the application of the products, the market is categorized into Cardiovascular, General, Gynecological, Orthopedic, Ophthalmic surgeries. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & RoW along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the global wound closure product market during the forecast period.

The report also features the competitive benchmarking of key players, competitive analysis of the global wound closure product market that covers business overview, product & service offerings, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions.

As per the findings of the research, the sutures segment was the largest contributor to the global wound closure products market in 2017, and the hemostats market is estimated to witness the fastest growth during 2018-2024.

Geographically, the global wound closure product market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and RoW. North America is a major contributor to the global market and is accelerated by the growth in the geriatric population in the region. Moreover, the cases of Obesity and diabetes also slower down the wound recovery period thus creating a demand for the wound closure products in this region. Also, the cases of road accidents in India and China boost this market in Asia Pacific among the other involved factors.

