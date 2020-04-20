Haptics Technology Market 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2026

The global haptics technology market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025. Growing demand from the consumer electronics industry is driving the haptics technology market across the world. However, high power consumption of devices using this technology is hindering the growth of the market.

The global haptics technology market is primarily segmented based on different component, feedback, application, and regions.

The key players profiled in the market include:

• Immersion Corporation (U.S.)

• Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.)

• Ultrahaptics (UK)

• Haption S.A. (France)

• ON Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.)

• Johnson Electric (Hong Kong)

• SMK Corporation (Japan)

• Microchip Technologies Incorporated (U.S.)

• Synaptics Incorporated (U.S.)

• Force Dimension (Switzerland)

On the basis of component, the market is split into:

• Actuators

• Drivers & Controllers

• Software

Based on application, the market is categorized into:

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Gaming

• Healthcare

• Others

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Global Haptics Technology Market is spread across 121 pages

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Global, regional, country, component, feedback, and application market size and their forecast from 2014-2025

• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

• Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

• Analysis on Key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, component, feedback, and application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

• Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Haptics Technology

Target Audience:

• Haptics Technology Providers

• Research and Consulting Firms

• Government and Research Organizations

• Associations and Industry Bodies

Table Of Content:

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology and Scope

3. Haptics Technology Market — Market Overview

4. Haptics Technology Market by Component Outlook

5. Haptics Technology Market by Feedback Outlook

6. Global Haptics Technology Market by Application Outlook

7. Global Haptics Technology Regional Outlook

8. Competitive Gamingscape

