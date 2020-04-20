How Coronavirus is Impacting Pharmacovigilance Market 2019 Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2027

Global Pharmacovigilance Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Pharmacovigilance market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Pharmacovigilance market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Pharmacovigilance market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Pharmacovigilance market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Pharmacovigilance market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Pharmacovigilance market during the assessment period.

Pharmacovigilance Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Pharmacovigilance market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Pharmacovigilance market. The Pharmacovigilance market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

Key Segments Covered

By Phases of Drug Development

Preclinical Studies

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV or Post Marketing Surveillance

By Type of Method

Spontaneous Reporting

Intensified ADR Reporting

Targeted Spontaneous Reporting

Cohort Event Monitoring

EHR Mining

By Type of Service Provider

In-house Pharmacovigilance

Contract Outsourcing

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe U.K. France Germany Spain Italy Nordics BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Greater China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Accenture plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Clinquest Group B.V.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Covance, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

ICON plc

iGATE Corporation

iMEDGlobal Corporation

inVentiv Health, Inc.

Novartis International AG

PAREXEL International Corporation

Pfizer, Inc.

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC. (PPD)

PRA Health Sciences, Inc.

Quintiles Transnational Holdings, Inc.

Sanofi A.

Synowledge LLC

Wipro Limited

