How Coronavirus is Impacting Pharmacovigilance Market 2019 Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2027
Global Pharmacovigilance Market Analysis
The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Pharmacovigilance market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Pharmacovigilance market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Pharmacovigilance market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Pharmacovigilance market value chain.
The report reveals that the global Pharmacovigilance market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Pharmacovigilance market during the assessment period.
Vital Information Enclosed in the Pharmacovigilance Market Report:
- In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Pharmacovigilance market
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Pharmacovigilance market
- Most recent developments in the current Pharmacovigilance market landscape
- Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders
- Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Pharmacovigilance market
- Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Pharmacovigilance market across various regions
Important Queries Addressed in the Report
- What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Pharmacovigilance market?
- What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Pharmacovigilance market?
- Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Pharmacovigilance market?
- What is the projected value of the Pharmacovigilance market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Pharmacovigilance market?
Pharmacovigilance Market Segmentation
The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Pharmacovigilance market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Pharmacovigilance market. The Pharmacovigilance market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.
The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.
Key Segments Covered
By Phases of Drug Development
- Preclinical Studies
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Phase IV or Post Marketing Surveillance
By Type of Method
- Spontaneous Reporting
- Intensified ADR Reporting
- Targeted Spontaneous Reporting
- Cohort Event Monitoring
- EHR Mining
By Type of Service Provider
- In-house Pharmacovigilance
- Contract Outsourcing
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- U.K.
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordics
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of APEJ
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Companies
- Accenture plc
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Clinquest Group B.V.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions
- Covance, Inc.
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)
- ICON plc
- iGATE Corporation
- iMEDGlobal Corporation
- inVentiv Health, Inc.
- Novartis International AG
- PAREXEL International Corporation
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC. (PPD)
- PRA Health Sciences, Inc.
- Quintiles Transnational Holdings, Inc.
- Sanofi A.
- Synowledge LLC
- Wipro Limited
