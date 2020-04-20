Infrared Detectors Market 2020 expected to grow 8.6% of CAGR over the Forecast 2025 having Top Manufacturing Companies Texas Instruments Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Omron Corporation, Excelitas Technologies Corp. and Hamamatsu Photonic K.K.

The Global Infrared Detectors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period of 2020-2025.The major drivers of the market are high demand for security at commercial environments such as airports, offices, hotels and hospitals, fast growing industrial sector, government investment, and economic incentives for defense sector, use of night vision ability in military applications, lower price of IR detectors in forthcoming years. Rising demand from consumer electronics applications such as smart TVs, tablets and smartphone is also expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Government regulations and high cost of technologies such as mercury cadmium telluride (MCT) and Indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs) will continue to be a major challenge for the growth of IR detectors market. Requirement of additional semiconductor components for increased sensitivity, costly cooling techniques are some of the other market challenges.

By product type, the market is segmented into thermal detectors, photo detectors, thermopyles, microbolometers, mercury cadmium telluride (MCT). Photo infrared detectors dominated the market due to its wider use and thermal detectors have been considerably less exploited in commercial and military systems.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into aerospace & defense, industrial, medical, automotive, security, consumer electronics.

On the basis of spectral range, IR detectors are categorized into short wave infrared (SWIR), long wave infrared (LWIR) and mid wave infrared (MWIR) detectors and out pf them Long-Wave IR detectors dominated the global market due to their ability to sense thermal signs and provide excellent detection capability in low-light-level conditions.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific infrared detector market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing governmental support and a huge consumer electronic industry.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Texas Instruments Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Omron Corporation, Excelitas Technologies Corp., Hamamatsu Photonic K.K., FLIR Systems Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Raytheon Company, Sofradir, and Nippon Avionics and others.

