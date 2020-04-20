Load Balancer Market 2020-2025 Industry Analysis, Growth, Insights, Trends, Overview and Forecast Research Report

The Global Load Balancer Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The market is anticipated to be growing on account of increasing adoption of cloud load balancing services, data center traffic, and server virtualization.

Growing investments in new digital transformation initiatives by governments and advancements in networking infrastructure across the globe are having a positive effect on Load Balancer market in the coming years. Moreover, increased awareness among enterprises about the benefits of cloud and networking technologies are further boosting the growth of Load Balancer market.

Implementation of the latest load balancer components in the existing or traditional networking ecosystems can be considered as one of the restraining factors for the growth of Load Balancer market. However, exponential growth in global IP traffic and cloud traffic, as well as rising adoption of IoT and AI technologies are propelling the Load Balancer market growth.

North America, followed by Europe, is expected to record the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to rapid adoption of new technologies and heavy investments in infrastructure services.

Under the types of Load Balancers, global load balancers are expected to witness significant adoption due to growth in interconnected data center infrastructures which require efficient load balancing to deliver optimum performance.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Amazon Web Services, IBM, Microsoft, Google, F5 Networks, NGINX and Others.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

