Motor Control IC Market Expectations and Growth Trends Highlighted Until 2027

A motor control IC is that component which governs the performance of an electric motor and decides the direction of it to be driven. The motor control ICs have usually proven to be highly effective in the most demanding environments of the automotive sector. The parameters that are evaluated to judge the performance of a motor control IC include efficiency, accuracy, robustness, and reliability in rugged conditions. Some of the major applications of motor control IC for the motors include selecting and regulating the speeds, protection against overloads, regulating the direction of rotation of the motor, and limiting or regulating the torque generated.

The rising demands for motor control ICs by the automotive sector coupled with increasing safety regulations levied by the regulatory bodies for enhanced safety measures in the automotive sector is anticipated to be the major driver for the motor control IC market. Higher increasing complexities in the product manufacturing and lower profit margins would pose a challenge to the growth of the motor control IC market. The paradigm shift anticipated in the automotive industry within the coming years owing to various environmental and regulatory concerns would provide good opportunities to the players operating in the motor control IC market.

Leading Motor Control IC Market Players:

Allegro MicroSystems, LLC

Elmos Semiconductor AG

Infineon Technologies AG

Maxim Integrated

NOVA electronics, INC.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

ON Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Toshiba Corporation

