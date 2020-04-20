Nanoparticles Market Size, Share, Growth with Technological Advancement, and Industry Key Players Study (Novartis International AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Malvern Instruments Ltd, Agilent Technologies and Others)| Forecast 2020-2025

The Global Nanoparticles Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Nanoparticles bridge the gap between bulk materials and atomic or molecular structures which is one of the reasons they are of great scientific interest.

Growth in research activities in the field of Nanoparticles, increasing investments, grants and funding from governmental agencies are the key factors driving the market. Continuous advancements in nanoparticle analysis technologies are fueling the demand of the nanoparticle analysis instruments. Nanoparticles studies can also be used in the research and development of new drugs.

High cost of nanoparticle instruments and research, along with stringent regulations regarding the approval of medical products are a challenge to the market. However, due to its wide range of applications in healthcare, biomedical, electronics and among others the nanoparticle is currently a new area of research among many scientists.

North America dominated the market in 2017, closely followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to witness heavy growth in the nanoparticles. The growth of Asia Pacific region can be attributed to growing public and private research grants, increasing R&D activities and presence of key nanoparticles technology players in the region.

The Drug Discovery & Delivery segment held the highest market share in 2017 of the global Nanoparticles market. This is primarily due to increase in advanced healthcare technology during the forecast period. Another factor driving this growth is the expanding medical diagnostics industry.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Novartis International AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Malvern Instruments Ltd, Agilent Technologies and Others.

