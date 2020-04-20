P2P Payment Market 2020 Rapidly Grow in Future with Industry Share, Size and Key Players Analysis: PayPal Pte. Ltd., Tencent., Square, Inc., Circle Internet Financial Limited, clearXchange., SnapCash | Forecast 2025

P2P Payment Market Report 2020 provides in-depth analysis of P2P Payment Market Size, Share, Trend, and Growth of End Users. P2P Payment covers the market landscape and P2P Payment industry growth prospects over the coming years. P2P Payment Market also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market over the forecast period.

Person to person (P2P) payment is the online tech that permits users to transact money from their credit card or bank account to account for another person through the Internet. It is founded on the triumphant Paypal method where a user with a trusted 3rd-party vendor establish the protected connection of accounts, assigning their credit card or bank account data for accepting and transferring funds.

P2P Payment market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the P2P Payment market by product type and applications/end industries.

Top Key Players analyzed in Global P2P Payment Market are PayPal Pte. Ltd., Tencent., Square, Inc., Circle Internet Financial Limited, clearXchange., SnapCash, Dwolla, Inc., TransferWise Ltd., CurrencyFair LTD, One97 Communications Ltd.

Market Segment By Type –

• NFC/Smartcard

• SMS

• Mobile Apps

Market Segment By Application –

• Retail Payments

• Travels & Hospitality Payments

• Transportation & Logistics Payments

• Energy & Utilities Payments

• Others

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the P2P Payment Market

Chapter 1, to describe P2P Payment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of P2P Payment, with sales, revenue, and price of P2P Payment, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Zero Energy Buildings (ZEBs), for each region, from 2013 to 2020;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2020;

Chapter 12, P2P Payment Market market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe P2P Payment Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

