Research on Cartilage Repair Market (impact of COVID-19) with Top Players – Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Geistlich Pharma AG

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Vericel Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Geistlich Pharma AG, Regentis Biomaterials Ltd., Arthro Kinetics, RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., etc.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Cartilage is a smooth, rubbery connective tissue that provides a smooth surface for joint motion. Cartilage found on the end of each bone such as ends of the ribs, ears & nose and between elbows, knees & ankles. Cartilage helps to stabilize joints and absorbs the force for easy movement. Due to some reasons, the body started to lose the cartilage component. When the water content increases, the protein makeup of cartilage degenerates. In turn, joint pain and swelling occur that leads to serious health issues including friction between the bones and limitation of joint mobility. The damage generally occurs after accidental injury or trauma to joints such as hips or knees. Increasing prevalence of bone disorders such as arthritis, aging population, and growing advancements in cartilage regeneration are major driving factors for the growth of the market. Osteoarthritis prevalence is increasing worldwide due to the aging population. For instance, as per the CDC, during 2013-2015, approximately 54.4 million adults had a specific type of arthritis or joint disorder. Moreover, the prevalence is expected to rise in the future. As per the WHO, by 2050, around 130 million people are expected to suffer from osteoarthritis globally. Also, technological advancements and new product launches are collectively driving the growth of the market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Cartilage Repair market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Cartilage Repair market segments and regions.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global cartilage repair market is segmented on the basis of modality, type, application and end user. Based on modality, the market is segmented into chondroplasty & microfracture, autologous chondrocyte implantation, osteochondral allograft, and juvenile allograft fragments. Based on type, the market is segmented into hyaline cartilage and fibrocartilage. Based on application the market is segmented into knee, shoulder, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting cartilage repair market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the cartilage repair market in these regions.

Scope of the study:

The research on the Cartilage Repair market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Cartilage Repair market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Cartilage Repair Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Major highlights of the report:

