Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market 2018-2024 | Growing at a CAGR of over 27%

The study reveals that the Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market is expected to cross $7,000 million by 2024, at a CAGR of nearly 27% during the forecast period. Due to significant growth in technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cognitive learning, the adoption of business automation technologies by enterprises has also increased. This has led to a rapid increase in demand for the virtual workforce to eliminate repetitive human efforts, on the back of which, the global robotic process the automation market is gaining traction.

The research states that the global robotic process automation market is highly competitive, with players developing new robotic process automation applications. Some of the key players operating in the robotic process automation ecosystem are Nice Systems Ltd., Pegasystems Inc., Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism PLC, Ipsoft, Inc., Celaton Ltd., Redwood Software, Uipath SRL, Verint System Inc., Xerox Corporation, and IBM Corporation. Most of the major vendors in the global robotic process automation market are actively focused on enhancing their offerings to meet the ongoing demand for advanced business automation solutions. This includes software integrated with artificial intelligence and cognitive learning.

One of the foremost driver due to which the Global Robotic Process Automation Market is gaining traction is considered to be its success in increasing operational excellence in the rapidly developing Middle-East and North Africa (MENA). The regions in line with the global trend have rapidly opened up to embark on the RPA transformation wave. Although in its nascent stage, Robotics process automation has already created significant traction in the GCC region, due to high interest shown by the Middle-East CXOs.

Also, the companies in these regions, allowing software bots handle mundane and low-value tasks, employers are finding it easier to upgrade the skill levels of employees thereby retaining more local workforce, At present, corporates in the Financial services and Telecom space have started their RPA journey as early adopters. However, entities in other sectors as Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Retail, Real estate, manufacturing and Government sector are expected to join the bandwagon very soon

On the basis of User size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprise and SMEs. On the basis of Industry, the market is segmented into BFSI, Telecom & IT, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, and Others. BFSI was the largest segment in the global robotic process automation market in 2017.

Geographically, North America has been the largest market for robotic process automation, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth among all regions, during the forecast period. The anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to factors such as advancement in new technologies, growing digitalization, growth in the automation software industry, and increasing adoption of business process automation solutions by small and medium scale enterprises in the region. Further, due to increasing demand for automation in major industry tasks such as business process outsourcing (BPO), outbound sales, and other back-office work, industries in the region have high tendency to adopt robotic process automation solutions at a rapid scale in the next few years.

