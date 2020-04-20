Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Industry 2020-2025 Global Market Size, Overview, Segments, Growth Factors, Top Key Companies and Forecast Research

The Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The growth of this market is driven by the high demand for advanced, and energy-efficient communication systems with enhanced lifespan, increased reliability, and varied functionalities.

Satellite Communication (SATCOM) equipment market is witnessing significant growth owing to increased need for high throughput satellite services and rise in adoption of cloud-based services for ground mobility platform.

The high cost of manufacturing as well as of components of Satellite Communication (SATCOM) equipment is likely to hinder the Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment market over the forecast period. However, latest technological developments, such as propulsion technology and spacecraft design, and advancements in Earth observation services have contributed to the growth of the Satellite Communication (SATCOM) equipment market.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the Satellite Communication (SATCOM) equipment market in 2017. High demand for Satellite Communication (SATCOM) equipment from NASA, the US Department of Defense, and the private sector, along with the rising demand for uninterrupted communication in the defense sector fuel the Satellite Communication (SATCOM) equipment market in North America.

The transceiver segment dominated the global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecasted period. This segment’s expected high growth is due to the increasing use of satellites for navigational purposes as well as for surveillance by defense authorities worldwide.

Some of the key players operating in this market include L3 Technologies, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Campbell Scientific, Inc., Harris Corporation, Viasat, Inc., and Others.

