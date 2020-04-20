Snack Food Packaging Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis)2020 Global Industry Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2026 Forecast Report| Swiss Pac Pvt. Ltd.; Dow; Victory Packaging; Sunflex Laminators; etc

This Snack Food Packaging Market research report helps the management of a firm in planning by providing accurate and up- to-date information about the demands, customer’s changing tastes, attitudes, preferences, buying intentions etc. It lends a hand to establish correlative relationship between the product brand and consumers’ needs and preferences. Also, the defects in the existing product can be discovered and the required corrective steps to improve the product can be taken.

The well-established Key players in the market are: ABC Packaging Direct; Sonoco Products Company; Sealed Air; Graham Packaging Company; Bemis Company, Inc.; Bryce Corporation; American Packaging Corporation; Swiss Pac Pvt. Ltd.; Dow; Victory Packaging; Sunflex Laminators; Kendall Packaging Corporation; Tenka Flexible Packaging; EPAC HOLDINGS, LLC; Eagle Flexible Packaging; Packman Industries; Swiss Pac South Africa; FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation; RM CONVERTERS; Speflexibles among others.

Snack Food Packaging Market Trends | Industry Segment by Material Type (Plastics, Paper, Metal, Others), Packaging Type (Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging, Others), Application (Bakery Snacks, Candy & Confectionary, Savoury Snacks, Nuts & Dried Fruits, Others), End-Use (Restaurants, Food Truck), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Snack food packaging is described as the packaging products and technologies designed for the protection and enhancement of shelf life of snack-based food products. This packaging technology is based on the convenient, easily accessible modes of opening and consumption. These products not only protect the contents of the package, but also improve the marketability and ensuring that the consumption of the contents is easier for the user.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Nestlé announced the availability of “YES!” snack bars in their latest recyclable paper wrapper produced with the latest innovation of paper packaging produced with the help of high-speed flow wrap technology. This innovation will subsequently enhance the applications for paper packaging and their utilization in snacks packaging helping promote reliability in packaging while also ensuring freshness of contents

In April 2019, Sun & Swell Foods announced the launch of compostable packaging with the long-term goal of the company focusing towards shift of all products’ packaging towards compostable packaging by 2020. This strategy is based on the focus of the company to shift towards more environmental-friendly solutions rather than utilizing plastic-packaging products

Market Drivers:

Increasing volume of disposable income of individuals is expected to boost the growth of the market

Significant changes in food consumption characteristics due to rising volume of working hours acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Focus on production of packaging products for meeting the demands for single-serving/ready-to-eat products will also propel the market growth

Increasing demands for snacks from the emerging regions of the world is expected to positively impact the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Presence of strict regulatory compliances for the plastic packaging components; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Focus of population on the consumption of a healthier diet is expected to restrict the growth of the market

