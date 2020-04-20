Solar PV Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2026| Hanwha Q CELLS, Neo Solar Power, Motech

The report comes out as an intelligent and thorough assessment tool as well as a great resource that will help you to secure a position of strength in the global Solar PV market. It includes Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis to equip your business with critical information and comparative data about the Global Solar PV Market. We have provided deep analysis of the vendor landscape to give you a complete picture of current and future competitive scenarios of the global Solar PV market. Our analysts use the latest primary and secondary research techniques and tools to prepare comprehensive and accurate market research reports. They have also provided accurate data on Solar PV production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Solar PV market include : Hanwha Q CELLS, Neo Solar Power, Motech, Kyocera Solar, Gintech Energy, SolarWorld, SunPower, REC Group, Sharp, E-Ton Solar Tech, Trina Solar, Yingli, JA Solar, Canadian Solar, Jinko Solar, China Sunergy, Hareonsolar, Eging PV, TongWei Solar, etc.

Each segment of the global Solar PV market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Solar PV market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Solar PV market included in the report helps readers to gain a sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on the critical dynamics of the global Solar PV market, which include the market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Global Solar PV Market: Competitive Rivalry

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global Solar PV market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the Solar PV market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Key players cited in the report

Global Solar PV Market: Type Segments

Solar PV is one kind of device made from crystalline silicon or thin film which converts solar energy into electricity by a process known as the photovoltaic effect. The key indicator for solar PV is conversion efficiency. China is still the biggest market in the

Global Solar PV Market: Application Segments

Global Solar PV Market: Regional Segments

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global Solar PV market. This chapter explains the regulatory framework that is likely to impact the overall market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and the anticipates its influence on the global Solar PV market.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Solar PV market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Solar PV industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Solar PV market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Solar PV market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Solar PV market?

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Solar PV Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solar PV

1.2 Solar PV Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Solar PV Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Crystalline Silicon

1.2.3 Compound Type

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Solar PV Segment by Application

1.3.1 Solar PV Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Ground Station

1.4 Global Solar PV Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Solar PV Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Solar PV Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Solar PV Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Solar PV Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Solar PV Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Solar PV Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Solar PV Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Solar PV Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Solar PV Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Solar PV Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Solar PV Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Solar PV Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Solar PV Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Solar PV Production

3.4.1 North America Solar PV Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Solar PV Production

3.5.1 Europe Solar PV Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Solar PV Production

3.6.1 China Solar PV Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Solar PV Production

3.7.1 Japan Solar PV Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Solar PV Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Solar PV Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Solar PV Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Solar PV Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Solar PV Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Solar PV Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Solar PV Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Solar PV Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Solar PV Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Solar PV Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Solar PV Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Solar PV Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Solar PV Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Solar PV Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Solar PV Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solar PV Business

7.1 Hanwha Q CELLS

7.1.1 Hanwha Q CELLS Solar PV Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Solar PV Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Hanwha Q CELLS Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Neo Solar Power

7.2.1 Neo Solar Power Solar PV Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Solar PV Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Neo Solar Power Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Motech

7.3.1 Motech Solar PV Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Solar PV Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Motech Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Kyocera Solar

7.4.1 Kyocera Solar Solar PV Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Solar PV Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Kyocera Solar Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Gintech Energy

7.5.1 Gintech Energy Solar PV Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Solar PV Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Gintech Energy Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 SolarWorld

7.6.1 SolarWorld Solar PV Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Solar PV Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 SolarWorld Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 SunPower

7.7.1 SunPower Solar PV Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Solar PV Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 SunPower Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 REC Group

7.8.1 REC Group Solar PV Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Solar PV Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 REC Group Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Sharp

7.9.1 Sharp Solar PV Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Solar PV Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Sharp Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 E-Ton Solar Tech

7.10.1 E-Ton Solar Tech Solar PV Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Solar PV Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 E-Ton Solar Tech Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Trina Solar

7.11.1 E-Ton Solar Tech Solar PV Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Solar PV Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 E-Ton Solar Tech Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Yingli

7.12.1 Trina Solar Solar PV Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Solar PV Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Trina Solar Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 JA Solar

7.13.1 Yingli Solar PV Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Solar PV Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Yingli Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Canadian Solar

7.14.1 JA Solar Solar PV Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Solar PV Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 JA Solar Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Jinko Solar

7.15.1 Canadian Solar Solar PV Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Solar PV Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Canadian Solar Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 China Sunergy

7.16.1 Jinko Solar Solar PV Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Solar PV Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Jinko Solar Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 Hareonsolar

7.17.1 China Sunergy Solar PV Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 Solar PV Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 China Sunergy Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.18 Eging PV

7.18.1 Hareonsolar Solar PV Production Sites and Area Served

7.18.2 Solar PV Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.18.3 Hareonsolar Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.18.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.19 TongWei Solar

7.19.1 Eging PV Solar PV Production Sites and Area Served

7.19.2 Solar PV Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.19.3 Eging PV Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.19.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 TongWei Solar Solar PV Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Solar PV Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 TongWei Solar Solar PV Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served 8 Solar PV Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Solar PV Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Solar PV

8.4 Solar PV Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Solar PV Distributors List

9.3 Solar PV Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Solar PV (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Solar PV (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Solar PV (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Solar PV Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Solar PV Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Solar PV Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Solar PV Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Solar PV Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Solar PV

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Solar PV by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Solar PV by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Solar PV by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Solar PV 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Solar PV by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Solar PV by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Solar PV by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Solar PV by Application (2021-2026) 14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

