Spirometer Market 2020-2026 to Set Outstanding Growth with Major Players Like SDI Diagnostics, Cardiotech, MIR Medical International Research S.r.l, Vitalograph, MGC Diagnostics Corporation

Competitive landscape section of this Spirometer Mreport covers strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and strategies. The global market document compiles exhaustive information acquired through proven research methodologies and from dedicated sources across several industries. Spirometer market report puts forth an absolute overview of the market that contains various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and existing vendor landscape. This Spirometer market document also includes geographical markets and key players that have adopted significant strategies for business developments.

Global spirometer market is expected to reach USD 1229.5 million by 2026, at a substantial CAGR of 8.3%. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. The rise in market can be attributed to increase in respiratory diseases, homecare setting devices and rising number of smokers.

Some of the major players operating in global spirometer market are BD, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Schiller, Welch Allyn, SDI Diagnostics, Cardiotech, MIR Medical International Research S.r.l, Vitalograph, MGC Diagnostics Corporation, NDD Medical Technologies, Jones Medical Instrument Company, Agentur Ledermann+Zeitgeist, Thor Medical Systems, Fukuda Sangyo Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, and nSpire Health Inc., among others

Market Definition: Global Spirometer Market

Spirometer is a medical device designed to measure the air capacity of the lungs by measuring the volume of air inhaled and exhaled by the organs.

Segmentation: Global Spirometer Market

Spirometer Market : By Product Type

Table-top spirometer

Hand-held spirometer

PC based spirometer

Spirometer Market : By Technology

Volume measurement spirometer

Flow measurement spirometer

Peak flow meter

Spirometer Market : By Disease

Asthma

Bronchitis

Emphysema

Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease

Lung cancer

Others

Spirometer Market : By Disposable Components

Filters

Tubes

Sensors

Spirometer Market : By Application

Diagnostics

Therapeutic

Spirometer Market : By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare

Industrial

Spirometer Market : By Distribution Channel

Direct tender

Over the counter

Spirometer Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Spirometer Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases

Increased demand of homecare setting devices

Rise in the number of smokers is acting as a driver for the market

Spirometer Market Restraints

Weak reimbursement policies will restraint the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, NuvoAir launched a new and smart, wireless spirometer for home use, this device is connected to users smartphones via Bluetooth, the new device received a CE Mark as a Class IIa medical device,this device may cost around USD This device is designed for those people who have respiratory conditions such as asthma, COPD, and cystic fibrosis.

In May 2017, ndd Medical Technologies, Inc. will launch best-in-class spirometer and portable all-in-one DLCO devices, this diagnostic solutions ensure in providing accurate diagnose patients at early stage, the company will demonstrate a variety of diagnostic solutions such as EasyOne Air, a portable, diffusion capacity (DLCO) assessment, a PC-based and portable spirometer and EasyOne Pro, spirometer and full lung volume measurement.

