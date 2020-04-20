Steel Drums Market Current Scenario; Who will Surpass 2027 | BWAY Corporation, Greif., NORTH COAST CONTAINER LLC., Rahway Steel Drum Company, others

This Steel Drums Market research report helps the management of a firm in planning by providing accurate and up- to-date information about the demands, customer’s changing tastes, attitudes, preferences, buying intentions etc. It lends a hand to establish correlative relationship between the product brand and consumers’ needs and preferences. Also, the defects in the existing product can be discovered and the required corrective steps to improve the product can be taken.

BWAY Corporation, Greif., NORTH COAST CONTAINER LLC., Rahway Steel Drum Company, General Steel Drum LLC, Skolnik Industries Inc, The Metal Drum Company, Clouds Drums Dubai LLC, James G Carrick Ltd, Chicago Steel Container Corporation, Industrial Container Services, SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA., Myers Container, Patrick Kelly Drums, Eagle Manufacturing Company., Orlando Drum & Container Corporation, The Cary Company, Balmer Lawrie, Milford Barrel., among other players domestic and global.

Steel Drum Market Scope and Market Size

Steel drum market is segmented on the basis of material type, head type, capacity, and end- user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of material type, the steel drum market is segmented into stainless steel, cold rolled steel and carbon steel.

The head type segment of the steel drum market is segmented into tight head and open head.

The steel drum market on the basis of capacity is segmented into up to 10 gallons, 10- 30 gallons, 30- 50 gallons, 50-80 gallons and 80 gallons and above.

The steel drum market is also segmented on the basis of end- users. The end- users is further segmented into food & beverage, healthcare & pharmaceutical, oil & lubricants, paints & dyes, chemical and solvent, building & construction, agriculture and other application.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Steel Drums Market

Steel drums market is expected to reach USD 12.47 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 5.51% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for cost efficient packaging solution and increase usage of steel drums in bulk packaging are the factors which will create new opportunities for the steel drum market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Steel drums as the name suggests are those drums which are made steel and are used to carry both harmful and harmless substances such as chemicals, paints, oil and other. Steel is regarded as strong and robust products for the production of industrial grade containers. These steel drums have the ability to work well in different temperatures and remain unaffected by the thermal shocks.

Growing demand for cost effective packaging solutions will accelerate the market demand for steel drums. Increasing usage of steel drums due to their high mechanical strength is also expected to drive the market growth. Growing demand from paint & coating industry is also anticipated to enhance the market for steel drums. On the other hand, growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, increasing awareness about the advantages of steel drums such as lightweight & insulation properties, and growing demand for consumer goods will further accelerate the growth of steel drum market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Global Steel Drums Market Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report :

