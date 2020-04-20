SWOT Analysis Of The 2020 Asia Pacific Cold Plasma Equipment Market, Key Developments With Global Forecasts Led By Henniker Plasma, Nordson Corporation, TheraDep Technologies

The Asia Pacific Cold Plasma Equipment Market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Cold plasma is proved very effective in the biomedicine. Cold plasma is used in many medical treatments such as, wound healing, cancer, dermatology, atmospheric plasma on diabetes-induced enzyme glycation, oxidative stress, and inflammation, disinfection and scar treatment. Cold plasma’s ability to kill bacteria, including the drug-resistant bacteria, to avoid further infection, helps in chronic wounds. This accelerates the process of wound healing and prevents further complications and the related discomforts. Although there are many other treatment methods for wound healing, it is expected that cold plasma therapy is one of the most effective ways. Plasma sources used in plasma medicine are typically “low temperature” plasma sources operated at atmospheric pressure. In this context, low temperature refers to temperatures similar to room temperature, usually slightly above. Increasing in cases of diabetes, wound and other inflammation, is growing the market.

Companies Mentioned

Henniker Plasma

Nordson Corporation

TheraDep Technologies

Neoplas tools GmbH

Plasmatreat GmbH

Adtec.

Terraplasma Medical GmbH

Tantec A/S

Europlasma NV

Bovie Medical

