Tetrapotassium Pyrophosphate Industry: 2020 Global Market Analysis By Size, Share, Top Key Manufacturers, Growth Outlook and 2025 Demand Forecast
Tetrasodium pyrophosphate, also called sodium pyrophosphate, tetrasodium phosphate or TSPP, is an inorganic compound with the formula Na₄P₂O₇. As a salt, it is a white, water-soluble solid. It is composed of pyrophosphate anion and sodium ions. Toxicity is approximately twice that of table salt when ingested orally.
Key Benefits of the Report:
- Global, regional, country, product, application and market size and their forecast from 2020-2026
- Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market
- Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and supply chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies.
Tetrapotassium pyrophosphate is a hygroscopic solid mainly used as an emulsifier. The global tetrapotassium pyrophosphate market was valued at USD XX million in 2020, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% between 2020 and 2026. Rapidly growing construction industry is one of the major factor which is anticipated to drive the demand of tetrapotassium pyrophosphate during the forecast period.
The global tetrapotassium pyrophosphate market is segmented on the basis of application into cyanide-free electroplating, surface treatment, paint & coating, food and others. On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America
The Manufacturers Analyzed in Global Tetrapotassium Pyrophosphate Market are –
Prayon, Haifa Chemicals, PotashCorp, Nippon Chemical, Aarti Phosphates, Tri-Chem Industries, Qinglan Chemical, Taixing Xiangyun Chemical.
On the basis of Application:
- Cyanide-free Electroplating
- Surface Treatment
- Paint & Coating
- Food
- Others
The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:
- Manufacturers
- Suppliers
- Distributors
- Government Body & Associations
- Research Institutes
Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:
- North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico
- Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy
- Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea
- South America- Brazil, Argentina
- Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa
Partial Chapter of the Table of Content
Executive Summary
Introduction
Research Methodology
Global Tetrapotassium Pyrophosphate Market Overview
Global Tetrapotassium Pyrophosphate Market by Application
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Cyanide-free Electroplating
5.2.1. Global Tetrapotassium Pyrophosphate Market Revenue (USD Million) and Volume (Units) in Cyanide-free Electroplating Application by Region, 2015 – 2026
5.3. Surface Treatment
5.3.1. Global Tetrapotassium Pyrophosphate Market Revenue (USD Million) and Volume (Units) in Surface Treatment Application by Region, 2015 – 2026
5.4. Paint & Coating
5.4.1. Global Tetrapotassium Pyrophosphate Market Revenue (USD Million) and Volume (Units) in Paint & Coating Application by Region, 2015 – 2026
5.5. Food
5.5.1. Global Tetrapotassium Pyrophosphate Market Revenue (USD Million) and Volume (Units) in Food Application by Region, 2015 – 2026
5.6. Others
5.6.1. Global Tetrapotassium Pyrophosphate Market Revenue (USD Million) and Volume (Units) in Other Applications by Region, 2015 – 2026
Continued…………
