The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Multi-Position Cylinder Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future 2019-2026

As per the report analysis conducted by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global Multi-Position Cylinder market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and attain a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The report sheds light about promising growth potentials of the Multi-Position Cylinder market which is largely influenced by a range of drivers including, emphasis on innovation by market players, investments, research spending, and regulatory policies among others.

The worldwide Multi-Position Cylinder market is an enlarging field for top market players,

Segmentation

The global multi-position cylinder market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industries:

Aerospace

Automobiles

Agriculture

Construction

Defense

Industrial Equipment Manufacturing

Metals and Mining Processes

It can also be segmented on the basis of the type of power used:

Electric

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Multi-Position Cylinder Market: Segmentation Overview

Multi-position cylinders can be mounted in very small working areas which make them suitable for various applications. The rust-proof quality of multi-position cylinders makes them suitable for use in hydel-power and other machine tool industries. Stainless steel and bronze are few of the common materials used for the manufacture of multi-position cylinders. They are manufactured with different ports and when the air is supplied to individual ports, the cylinder extends to different positions. Multi-position cylinders also have the feature of single oil impregnated bronze rod brushing. They are used in the harsh environmental conditions of the offshore drilling rigs and steel mills complex machine tools.

Multi-Position Cylinder Market: Regional Outlook

The global multi-position cylinder market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold a significant market share of multi-position cylinder market owing to the fully automated manufacturing processes. Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to aerospace and automobiles, wherein multi-position cylinders are useful machine components, aids in boosting the growth of multi-position cylinder market in the region. The market in the APEJ region is more inclined towards growing demand for multi-position cylinders because of the increasing industrial automation.

Multi-Position Cylinder Market: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the global multi-position cylinder market are:

Aventics GmbH

Bimba Manufacturing Company

Clayton Controls

Gibson Engineering

Hainzl Industriessysteme GmbH

Festo Group

ITT Inc.

SMC Pneumatics Ltd.

Starcyl USA

