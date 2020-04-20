Thermocycler Industry: 2020 Global Market Analysis By Size, Share, Trends, Top Key Manufacturers, Growth Outlook and 2025 Demand Forecast

Thermocycler, also known Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a technology that has opened up new vistas for advances in life sciences research and molecular diagnostics due to its attributes, such as detection and quantification of DNA and RNA genetic materials.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, regional, country, product, application and market size and their forecast from 2020-2026

Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and supply chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies.

The Global Thermocycler Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2026 Increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases, rise in number of diagnostic centers & hospitals, and technological advancements are driving the market growth globally. However, growth of non-validated home-brew test and reimbursement issues restraint the market growth in the forecast period.

The global thermocycler market is primarily segmented based on different product type, technology, application and region. On the basis product type, market is segmented into reagents & consumables, instruments and software & services. On the basis of technology, market is segmented into real-time pcr, traditional pcr and digital pcr. On the basis of application, market is segmented into clinical diagnostics, life sciences and forensics and others. On the basis of regions, market is segmented into north america, europe, asia-pacific, south america middle east & africa

The Manufacturers Analyzed in Global Thermocycler Market are –

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sygnis AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., RainDance Technologies, Inc., Affymetrix Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., Beckman Coulter, GE Healthcare.

On the basis of Product Type:

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments

Software & Services

On the basis of Technology:

Real-time PCR

Traditional PCR

Digital PCR

On the basis of Application:

Clinical Diagnostics

Life Sciences

Forensics

Others

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Suppliers

Distributors

Government Body & Associations

Research Institutes

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

South America- Brazil, Argentina

Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

