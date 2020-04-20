Thrombophilia Testing Market Evolving Opportunities with Accriva Diagnostics, HomoSonics, LabCorp, Sienco

Thrombophilia is an irregularity of blood coagulation that increases the risk of blood clots in blood vessels. Thrombophilia occurs due to defects in the blood, such as an increase in red blood cells (polycythemia) or an increase in platelets (thrombocytosis or thrombocythemia).

The thrombophilia testing market is anticipated to grow due to the advancement of new technology. However, the inadequate reimbursement policies provided by government and cost and high cost of treatment in developing countries are restraining the thrombophilia testing market. Moreover, the rise in the aging population worldwide, which drives the thrombophilia testing market.

Leading companies are:

– Abbott

– Accriva Diagnostics

– Alere Inc.

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

– HomoSonics LLC.

– Instrumentation Laboratory SpA

– Johns Hopkins Medicine

– LabCorp

– Siemens Healthineers

– Sienco, Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in thrombophilia testing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The thrombophilia testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The thrombophilia testing market is segmented on the basis of product type, test type and end user. Based on product type the market is segmented as kits and reagents, instruments (HPLC), automated and semi-automated. On the basis of test type the market is categorized as complete blood count (CBC), factor v assay, fibrinogen level, prothrombin time (PT or PT-INR), platelet count, thrombin time and bleeding time. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospital, diagnostic laboratories and academic institutions.

