Tularemia Infection Market 2020 – 2026 to Set Outstanding Growth with Major Players Like Debiopharm Group, EpiVax, Inc., Cerus Corporation, Aduro Biotech, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, DEINOVE, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Competitive landscape section of this Tularemia Infection market report covers strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and strategies. The global market document compiles exhaustive information acquired through proven research methodologies and from dedicated sources across several industries.

Global tularemia Infection market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Emergence of drugs used to treat risk associated with tularemia Infection and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global tularemia Infection market are Appili Therapeutics, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co., Inc, Aradigm Corporation, Debiopharm Group, EpiVax, Inc., Cerus Corporation, Aduro Biotech, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, DEINOVE, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Fresenius Kabi AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc and others

Market Definition: Global Tularemia Infection Market

Tularemia is also known as deerfly fever or rabbit fever is an infectious disease caused by the gram-negative bacteria francisella tularensis that infects wild rodents, squirrels, birds, rabbit and can infect the human by direct contact with an infected animal or from tick, mosquito, or deer fly bites. It can cause a severe flu-like illness and long-term health problems.

According to the statistics published in the National Organization for Rare Disorders, Inc. an estimated annual incidence of tularemia is approximately 100-200 case in the United States. Growing special designation from the regulatory authorities for treatment of tularemia infection is fueling market growth.

Tularemia Infection Market Drivers

Increase in number of farmers, especially those who work with animals, people who are engaged in slaughterhouses and veterinary personnel are vulnerable to this disease is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

Emergence of drugs used in the treatment of symptoms associated with Q-fever is enhancing the market

Segmentation: Global Tularemia Infection Market

Tularemia Infection Market : By Type

Ulceroglandular

Typhoidal

Oculoglandular

Others

Tularemia Infection Market : By Treatment

Medication

Vaccinations

Surgery

Tularemia Infection Market : By Drugs

Aminoglycosides

Quinolones

Others

Tularemia Infection Market : By Vaccine

Live attenuated vaccines

Acellular subunit

Others

Tularemia Infection Market : By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Tularemia Infection Market : By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Tularemia Infection Market : By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Tularemia Infection Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Tularemia Infection Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Appili Therapeutics entered into a license agreement with National Research Council of Canada (NRC) to develop ATI-1701, a vaccine to protect against Francisella tularensis. This alliance represents the advancement in the treatment to protect the health of Canadians suffering from tularemia.

In September 2015, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations from the FDA for the intravenous formulation of TP-271, a novel, broad spectrum antibiotic candidate for the treatment of infections including Francisella tularensis, Yersinia pestis and Bacillus anthracis. The special designations of TP-271 provide significant support for the development of new antibiotic treatments for serious and potentially life-threatening infections.

Competitive Analysis:

Global tularemia Infection market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global tularemia Infection market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

