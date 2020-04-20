Ultrasound by Technology Market 2020-2025 Global Industry Analysis by Size, Trends, Business Growth, Application, End User and Forecast Research

The Global Ultrasound by Technology Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Increasing prevalence of target diseases and rising patient preference for minimally invasive procedures are the key market growth factors.

Rising awareness about the benefits of early diagnosis, and the introduction of technologically advanced diagnosis, increasing number of diagnostic centers & hospitals; and growing public and private investments, funding, and grants are the major factors driving the growth of the global ultrasound market.

Increasing use in acute care and emergency care settings in hospitals and healthcare institutions coupled with large number of ongoing clinical research projects in the field of ultrasound, expansions in the clinical applications of focused ultrasound, and the significant healthcare expenditure across the globe fuels the market growth.

The application market is dominated by vascular application; the segment is dominated majorly due to rising incidence of vascular disorders coupled with adoption of vascular ultrasound for diagnosis due to their technical advancement in 3D and 4D Imaging.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Analogic Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Siemens AG, and Hitachi Ltd. among others.

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.