Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on V2X Market : Quantitative V2X Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2019-2069

Global V2X market report on the basis of market players

The following manufacturers are covered:

The following manufacturers are covered:

Continental

Qualcomm

NXP Semiconductors

Robert Bosch

Delphi Automotive

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)

Segment by Application

Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)

Cellular Connectivity

Research Methodology of V2X Market Report

The global V2X market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the V2X market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the V2X market.