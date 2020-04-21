$300.0 Million Boom Expected in U.S. Coding and Marking Systems Market by 2023

The flourishing manufacturing sector in the U.S., owing to the consistent economic growth and reducing costs of managing the supply chain, are the key factors propelling the demand for coding and marking systems. For instance, during the fourth quarter of 2017, Dover Corporation recorded more than 3.0% growth in printing and identification platform. Additionally, the increasing role being played by various government agencies, such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in mandating the putting of detailed manufacturer and product information on packages related to drugs, food stuff, and beverages, is further boosting the need for coding and marking systems.

Get a sample copy of the market analysis: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/us-coding-and-marking-systems-market/report-sample

Due to the above-mentioned factors, the U.S. coding and marking systems market is predicted to experience an increase in its revenue, from $558.4 million in 2017 to $860.6 million by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period (2018–2023). Coding and marking systems are widely used in the electrical and electronics, food and beverage, healthcare, chemical, and automotive and aerospace sectors. Amongst these, the food and beverage sector recorded the highest utilization of these systems in 2017, primarily owing to the stringent regulations pertaining to the printing of all the food and beverage-related details on the packages.

The biggest trend presently being witnessed in the U.S. coding and marking systems market is the rising popularity of digital printing solutions over the conventional techniques. This is mainly ascribed to the fact that digital printing solutions, including continuous inkjet, have the ability to provide printing of millions of characters by using only a liter of ink. Moreover, the ink used in digital printing dries more quickly as compared to the ink used in conventional printing machines. The traditionally used printing solutions are also more time consuming and generate greater inventory waste than the digital solutions.

Make enquiry before purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=us-coding-and-marking-systems-market

U.S. Coding and Marking Systems Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in the U.S. coding and marking systems market are ID technology, REA Elektronik GmbH, Domino Printing Sciences plc, Matthews International Corporation, Dover Corporation, and Danaher Corporation.

U.S. CODING AND MARKING SYSTEMS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Continuous Inkjet

Thermal Transfer Overprinting

Thermal Ink Jet

Drop on Demand

Print & Apply Labelers

Laser Coding and Marking

Others

By End User