Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Digital B2B Payments Market Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2025

Analysis of the Global Digital B2B Payments Market

The report on the global Digital B2B Payments market reveals that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the considered forecast period (2019-2029) and estimated to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The latest report is a valuable tool for stakeholders, established market players, emerging players, and other entities to devise effective strategies to combat the impact of COVID-19

Further, by leveraging the insights enclosed in the report, market players can devise concise, impactful, and highly effective growth strategies to solidify their position in the Digital B2B Payments market.

Research on the Digital B2B Payments Market Addresses the Following Queries

Which end-user is likely to influence the growth of the Digital B2B Payments market? Which regional market has the highest market attractiveness in 2020? How are consumer trends impacting the operations of market players in the Digital B2B Payments market? Why are market players aiming to expand their presence in region 1? What are the growth prospects of the Digital B2B Payments market in different regions due to the COVID-19?

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section offers valuable insights related to the business prospects of leading market players operating in the Digital B2B Payments market. The market share, product portfolio, pricing strategy, and growth strategies adopted by each market player is included in the report. The major steps taken by key players to address the business challenges put forward by the novel COVID-19 pandemic is discussed in the report.

Regional Landscape

The regional landscape section provides a deep understanding of the regulatory framework, current market trends, opportunities, and challenges faced by market players in each regional market. The various regions covered in the report include:

End-User Assessment

The report bifurcates the Digital B2B Payments market based on different end users. The supply-demand ratio and consumption volume of each end-user is accurately depicted in the report.

Company Coverage

Alibaba Group (Ant Financial)

American Express

Bottomline Technologies Inc.

Coupa Software Inc.

Executive Summary

Payments are the transfer of amount from one organization to another in exchange of goods, services or sometimes both. Payments can be done through different modes like cash payment, online money transfer, card payment, payment by checks, etc.

Business to business payments are the transactions completed between two or more business organizations in exchange of the trade. The business to business payments consist of numerous end-users like enterprise, midmarket, SMB, small business, and many others.

By the advancement in technology new payment gateways are also evolved which facilitate the business organizations to make business payments securely, rapidly and efficiently. There are different kind of digital payment method available like credit and debit cards, electronic payments via payment applications, bank transfer, eWallets, etc.

The global digital B2B payments market has observed stable growth in the past few years and the market is further expected to raise at an affirmative rate during the forecasted period (2020-2024). The growth of the global digital B2B payments market would be bolstered by the growth drivers such as growing real time payments, increasing adoption of cloud based solutions, escalating smartphone penetration, emerging B2B ecommerce industry, swelling business process automation, rising urbanization, increasing cross border payments, etc.

Moreover, the growth of global digital B2B payments market is being hampered by different challenges. Some of the prominent challenges faced by the market are cyber-attacks, defects and disruptions, high investment process, etc. Whereas, the market growth would be further supported by various market trends like surging blockchain technology, rising artificial intelligence technology, budding Fintech organizations, escalating virtual card demand, etc.

