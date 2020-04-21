Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Prosthetic Heart Valve Market Forecast to 2025 – Driven by Industry Major Players, Dynamics, Future Opportunities, Revenue, Growth

The latest report on the Prosthetic Heart Valve market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Prosthetic Heart Valve market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Prosthetic Heart Valve market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Prosthetic Heart Valve market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Prosthetic Heart Valve market.

The report reveals that the Prosthetic Heart Valve market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Prosthetic Heart Valve market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Prosthetic Heart Valve market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Prosthetic Heart Valve market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Market segmentation

By Product Type

Mechanical Heart Valves Mechanical Aortic Valve Mechanical Mitral Valve

Biological/Tissue Heart Valves Tissue Aortic Valve Tissue Mitral Valve

Transcatheter Heart Valves Transcatheter Aortic Valve Transcatheter Mitral Valve



By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

By Region

North America

Latin America Excluding Brazil

Brazil

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Tissue Heart Valves product type segment expected to dominate the global prosthetic heart valve market in terms of value

The Tissue Heart Valves segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. The Transcatheter Heart Valves segment accounted for 27.2% value share of the global prosthetic heart valve market in 2015 and is estimated to account for over 31.0% revenue share of the global prosthetic heart valve market by the end of 2026.

Hospitals end user segment likely to project increased revenue growth during the forecast period

The Hospitals segment is anticipated to be valued at US$ 4,717.2 Mn by the end of 2016 and register a CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period to reach a market valuation of US$ 14.9 Bn by the end of 2026. The Hospitals segment is projected to remain dominant in the global prosthetic heart valve market in terms of value over the forecast period, attributed to a large number of cardiac patients opting for hospitals to undergo treatment.

North America, Western Europe, and APEJ expected to be the fastest growing regional markets throughout the forecast period

North America and Western Europe accounted for over half the revenue share of the global prosthetic heart valve market in 2015. The North America prosthetic heart valve market accounted for a market share of 41.0% in 2015 and is expected to retain its dominance in terms of revenue in the global prosthetic heart valve market throughout the forecast period. Increased THV procedures coupled with rising adoption of technological advancements in an effort to reduce treatment duration for high conventional surgical risk patients is expected to result in significant growth of the global prosthetic heart valve market in North America. The Western Europe prosthetic heart valve market is expected to account for the second largest market value share owing to product maturity and increased awareness levels among the population in the region.

Leading market players are concentrating on providing differentiated treatment options to patients to retain market share

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, SYMETIS, LivaNova PLC, CryoLife, Inc., Braile Biomedica, Colibri Heart Valve LLC, and JenaValve Technology, Inc. are some of the leading players operating in the global prosthetic heart valve market. Top companies are focussing on delivering differentiated therapies to cardiac patients and are strengthening their foothold in the global prosthetic heart valve market through strategic collaborations and acquisitions.

Important Doubts Related to the Prosthetic Heart Valve Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Prosthetic Heart Valve market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Prosthetic Heart Valve market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Prosthetic Heart Valve market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Prosthetic Heart Valve market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Prosthetic Heart Valve market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Prosthetic Heart Valve market

