Aircraft De-Icing Fluids Market Report 2020: Analysis of Rising Business Opportunities with Prominent Investment Ratio by 2027

What is Aircraft De-Icing Fluids?

Aircraft de-icing fluids play a significant role in providing uninterrupted, safe, and timely air travel during rough weather conditions. Aircraft de-icing fluids are typically propylene glycol and ethylene glycol-based fluids, which also comprise of water, wetting agents, corrosion inhibitors, and dye. Aircraft de-icing fluids assist in eradicating ice, snow, and frost layers from the exterior surfaces of an aircraft and decrease the freezing point of the water. Different types of aircraft de-icing fluids are used for de-icing of diverse aircraft depending on the recommendation and rotational speed by the aircraft manufacturer.

Here we have listed the top Aircraft De-Icing Fluids Market companies in the world

1.Abax Industries SAS

2.ADDCON Europe GmbH

3.Aviation Xian Hi-Tech Physical Chemical Co., Ltd.

4.Clariant AG

5.Cryotech Deicing Technology

6.DowDuPont, Inc.

7.Inland Technologies Inc.

8.Kilfrost Group Plc

9.LNT Solutions Limited

10.Proviron Functional Chemicals NV

Increasing construction of new airports, rise in air passenger, and cargo traffic, expansion of existing airports, problems associated with snow deposition on aircraft, rising accidents, growing global tourism sector especially in colder regions, and swelling demand for recyclable and eco-friendly de-icing materials are some of the major factors driving the growth of the aircraft de-icing fluids market. The adverse effect of aircraft de-icing fluid on the environment due to its inappropriate disposal on runways at the airports is one of the major factors restraining the growth of the aircraft de-icing fluid market. However, rising air passenger traffic in the colder regions and increasing aircraft fleet size are some of the elements helping to boost the growth of the aircraft de-icing fluids market.

