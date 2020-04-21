ATSC 3.0 Devices Market 2019-2027 / Segments and Supply Demand Forecast

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the ATSC 3.0 Devices market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the ATSC 3.0 Devices market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the ATSC 3.0 Devices market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the ATSC 3.0 Devices market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service & product launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the ATSC 3.0 Devices market by segmenting the market based on application, verticals share, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Strict laws implemented by the government on broadcasting services are anticipated to steer the growth of the ATSC 3.0 devices industry over the forecast timeframe. Moreover, the evolution of the 4K display is anticipated to prop up the growth of the ATSC 3.0 devices market over the coming years. Furthermore, the massive need for high-resolution display, optimum sound quality, and the abilities to the target audience is projected to propel the ATSC 3.0 devices industry over the years to come. Nonetheless, the current legislation pertaining to ATSC 1.0 is not able to fulfill the new ATSC 3.0 laws. This, in turn, will impede the expansion of the ATSC 3.0 devices industry over the forecast timeline.

Application-wise, the market is segregated into residential and commercial applications. Based on the verticals share, the industry for ATSC 3.0 devices is based on consumer electronics, semiconductor industry, automotive, and media & entertainment.

Some of the key players involved in the ATSC 3.0 devices business include Apple Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Samsung, and Sony.

