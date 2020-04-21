Automotive Navigation System Market 2016-2022 / Size, Share and Top Key Players

Market Dynamics

Due to increasing sale of vehicles, increasing information about the advantages of installing a navigation system, like updates, looks etc., and relaxed regulatory norms, the market is booming rapidly. But the market is also being constrained by the availability of substitutes. But increasing security concerns is pushing the sales of automotive navigation systems, mainly in American and European markets.

Automotive Navigation Systems is a satellite navigation system installed in automobiles as a third-partyadd-on. It uses GPS navigation devices to locate the user real-time based on map database. Due to technological advancements, lots of gadgets and devices are invented, for example,Blaupunkt came up with their device called TravelPoint, which provides direction based on visual and verbal communication.

End-user/Technology

OEM Automotive Navigation Systems is fitted with a new car when it is manufactured whereas aftermarket systems are installed by companies as a third-party store or the company’s customer service. Also, due to increasing number of car rentals, need for real traffic data is required for a smooth navigating experience. Such systems suggest different routes on roads and highways for the passenger’s destination.

Market Segmentation

The global Automotive Navigation System market can be segmented in terms of navigation systems, vehicle types,and components. On the basis of end user, it can be segmented into

Factory fitted IVS

Smartphones/ Tablets

Aftermarket IVS

Personal Navigation Device

On the basis of vehicle types, it can be segmented into

Commercial

Passenger

On the basis of components, it can be segmented into

Hardware

Software

Component

Connectivity

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America accounts for the largest market share and also leads in terms of production and sales. However, Europe accounts for the largest market share in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific and Western Europe follow next in terms of market share. The Asia-Pacific market is growing in terms of manufacturing of navigation systems in Asian countries like India, Japan,and China.

Key Players

Some of the major players include Fujitsu Ten Ltd., Pioneer Corp., Alpine Electronics Inc., Continental AG, Mitsubishi Electric, Denso Corp., Harman International Industries Inc., Panasonic Corp., Hyundai, Bose Corp. etc.

