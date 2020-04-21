BIG BOOM IN RF GAN SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICE MARKET PROJECTED INDUSTRY GROWTHS TO 2027

The RF GaN Semiconductor Device Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading RF GaN Semiconductor Device market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

RF GaN is one of the developing technologies for power electronics applications that need high-power density RF performance. There are several services and products which use RF-based power amplifiers in their transmitter circuitry. The GaN has a large bandgap owning to which the GaN material has a high breakdown field, letting the GaN device to function at higher voltages than normal semiconductor devices.

Top Key Players:- Cree, Inc, Hitachi, Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Raytheon Company., Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Toshiba

The increase in demand for gallium nitride in automotive and consumer electronics, the success of gallium nitride in RF power electronics, wide bandgap property of gallium nitride material encouraging innovative applications, and increasing adoption of gallium nitride RF semiconductor device in defense, military, and aerospace application are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the RF GaN Semiconductor Device Market. Moreover, the growing demand for RF GaN devices for IT & telecommunication equipment is anticipated to boost the growth of the RF GaN Semiconductor Device Market

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the RF GaN Semiconductor Device industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global RF GaN semiconductor device market is segmented on the basis of material, applications, end user. On the basis of material, the market is segmented as GaN-On-SiC, GaN-On-Silicon, GaN-On-diamond. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as wireless infrastructure, power storage satellite communication, PV inverter, others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as aerospace and defense, IT and Telecom, consumer electronics, automotive, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting RF GaN Semiconductor Device market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the RF GaN Semiconductor Device market in these regions

