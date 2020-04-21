Biobanking Market Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to 2030 | PHC Holdings Corporation, QIAGEN, Becton, Dickinson and Company

Irreproducibility of research is one of the major factor for the failure of translating basic research results into tangible solutions. For addressing the problem development of biobanks plays a vital role in providing necessary infrastructure for high quality assurance and control measures by providing safe & reliable spaces for storing material which can be used for repeated testing which in turn will lead to trustworthy scientific results. Hence the increasing awareness and concern for development of novel drugs with the support of biobanking is promoting the market growth.

Top Players are:

Some prominent players in the biobanking market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PHC Holdings Corporation, QIAGEN, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, Hamilton Company, Tecan Trading AG, Cell&Co, Promega Corporation and Brooks Life Sciences among others.

Growth Factor

The increasing international awareness for the need of biobanking is promoting the growth of biobanking market. Biobanking plays an important role in advancing biomedical and translational research by providing better opportunities for collection and preservation of biological samples such as blood, tissues, and nucleic acids which are used in research endeavors to discover disease-relevant biomarkers. Moreover, several pharmaceutical companies are investing extensively in drug discovery and developing their pipeline products which requires the application of biobanking. For instance, Novo Nordisk with the support of UK Biobank is discovering novel drug targets for several chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular liver, kidney diseases and obesity.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the highest CAGR in biobanking market over forecast period. The improving research infrastructure, emergence of diseases, and increasing adoption of new technologies in this region is contributing to the growth of biobanking market. Moreover, extensive government initiative and investment for development of novel pharmaceutical products is attributed to increasing use of biobanking.

Table of Content:

GLOBAL BIOBANKING MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT & SERVICE

Equipment

Storage Equipment

Sample Processing Equipment

Sample Analysis Equipment

Sample Transport Equipment

Consumables

Storage Consumables

Processing Consumables

Analysis Consumables

Collection Consumables

Services & Software

GLOBAL BIOBANKING MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY SAMPLE TYPE

Blood Products

Biological Fluids

Cell Lines

Human Tissues

Nucleic Acids

Others

GLOBAL BIOBANKING MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY STORAGE TYPE

Automated Storage

Manual Storage

GLOBAL BIOBANKING MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

Clinical Research

Life Science Research

Regenerative Medicine

About Market Industry Reports:

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.

We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.

