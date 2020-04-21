Biobanking Market Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to 2030 | PHC Holdings Corporation, QIAGEN, Becton, Dickinson and Company
Irreproducibility of research is one of the major factor for the failure of translating basic research results into tangible solutions. For addressing the problem development of biobanks plays a vital role in providing necessary infrastructure for high quality assurance and control measures by providing safe & reliable spaces for storing material which can be used for repeated testing which in turn will lead to trustworthy scientific results. Hence the increasing awareness and concern for development of novel drugs with the support of biobanking is promoting the market growth.
Top Players are:
Some prominent players in the biobanking market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PHC Holdings Corporation, QIAGEN, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, Hamilton Company, Tecan Trading AG, Cell&Co, Promega Corporation and Brooks Life Sciences among others.
Growth Factor
The increasing international awareness for the need of biobanking is promoting the growth of biobanking market. Biobanking plays an important role in advancing biomedical and translational research by providing better opportunities for collection and preservation of biological samples such as blood, tissues, and nucleic acids which are used in research endeavors to discover disease-relevant biomarkers. Moreover, several pharmaceutical companies are investing extensively in drug discovery and developing their pipeline products which requires the application of biobanking. For instance, Novo Nordisk with the support of UK Biobank is discovering novel drug targets for several chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular liver, kidney diseases and obesity.
Regional Analysis
Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the highest CAGR in biobanking market over forecast period. The improving research infrastructure, emergence of diseases, and increasing adoption of new technologies in this region is contributing to the growth of biobanking market. Moreover, extensive government initiative and investment for development of novel pharmaceutical products is attributed to increasing use of biobanking.
Table of Content:
GLOBAL BIOBANKING MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT & SERVICE
Equipment
Storage Equipment
Sample Processing Equipment
Sample Analysis Equipment
Sample Transport Equipment
Consumables
Storage Consumables
Processing Consumables
Analysis Consumables
Collection Consumables
Services & Software
GLOBAL BIOBANKING MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY SAMPLE TYPE
Blood Products
Biological Fluids
Cell Lines
Human Tissues
Nucleic Acids
Others
GLOBAL BIOBANKING MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY STORAGE TYPE
Automated Storage
Manual Storage
GLOBAL BIOBANKING MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION
Clinical Research
Life Science Research
Regenerative Medicine
