Business Performance Management Software Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025

In 2017, the global Business Performance Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Deltek

Appfluence

Silvon Software

IBM

FloQast

Phocas Software

Scientrix

Performance Solutions Technology

SAP

KPI Fire

Scopi

NetEkspert

DealCloud

Kitonik s.r.o.

Aviso

Abbott Informatics

Benchmark Consulting

Capri Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Business Performance Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Business Performance Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Business Performance Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Business Performance Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-premises

1.4.3 Cloud-Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Business Performance Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Business Performance Management Software Market Size

2.2 Business Performance Management Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Business Performance Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Business Performance Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Business Performance Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Business Performance Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Business Performance Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Business Performance Management Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Business Performance Management Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Business Performance Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Business Performance Management Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Business Performance Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Business Performance Management Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Business Performance Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Business Performance Management Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Business Performance Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Business Performance Management Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Business Performance Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Business Performance Management Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Business Performance Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Business Performance Management Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Business Performance Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Business Performance Management Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Deltek

12.1.1 Deltek Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Business Performance Management Software Introduction

12.1.4 Deltek Revenue in Business Performance Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Deltek Recent Development

12.2 Appfluence

12.2.1 Appfluence Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Business Performance Management Software Introduction

12.2.4 Appfluence Revenue in Business Performance Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Appfluence Recent Development

12.3 Silvon Software

12.3.1 Silvon Software Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Business Performance Management Software Introduction

12.3.4 Silvon Software Revenue in Business Performance Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Silvon Software Recent Development

12.4 IBM

12.4.1 IBM Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Business Performance Management Software Introduction

12.4.4 IBM Revenue in Business Performance Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 IBM Recent Development

12.5 FloQast

12.5.1 FloQast Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Business Performance Management Software Introduction

12.5.4 FloQast Revenue in Business Performance Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 FloQast Recent Development

12.6 Phocas Software

12.6.1 Phocas Software Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Business Performance Management Software Introduction

12.6.4 Phocas Software Revenue in Business Performance Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Phocas Software Recent Development

12.7 Scientrix

12.7.1 Scientrix Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Business Performance Management Software Introduction

12.7.4 Scientrix Revenue in Business Performance Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Scientrix Recent Development

12.8 Performance Solutions Technology

12.8.1 Performance Solutions Technology Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Business Performance Management Software Introduction

12.8.4 Performance Solutions Technology Revenue in Business Performance Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Performance Solutions Technology Recent Development

12.9 SAP

12.9.1 SAP Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Business Performance Management Software Introduction

12.9.4 SAP Revenue in Business Performance Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 SAP Recent Development

12.10 KPI Fire

12.10.1 KPI Fire Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Business Performance Management Software Introduction

12.10.4 KPI Fire Revenue in Business Performance Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 KPI Fire Recent Development

12.11 Scopi

12.12 NetEkspert

12.13 DealCloud

12.14 Kitonik s.r.o.

12.15 Aviso

12.16 Abbott Informatics

12.17 Benchmark Consulting

12.18 Capri Software

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

