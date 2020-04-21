CLOUD BACKUP & RECOVERY SOFTWARE MARKET | RECENT TRENDS, IN-DEPTH ANALYSIS, MARKET SIZE RESEARCH REPORT FORECAST UP TO 2027
The “Global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the cloud backup & recovery software market with detailed market segmentation by organization size, deployment model, application, and geography. The global cloud backup & recovery software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Cloud backup & recovery software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
- Actifio Inc.
- Commvault
- CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.)
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Symantec Corporation
- Veritas Technologies LLC
- Veeam Software
– The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market across offerings, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.
– The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market.
– Chapter five discusses the global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.
– Chapter six to nine discuss Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market segments by offerings, deployment Type, and industry vertical across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.
– Chapter twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
– Chapter thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, research methodology, contact information, and the disclaimer section.
