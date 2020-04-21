Cloud Office Migration Tool Market Growth Popularity And Emerging Trends In The Industry

Cloud office migration tool market on a global scenario was valued at US$ 650.4 Mn in 2018; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period, to reach US$ 2,753.8 Mn by 2027.

As the popularity of cloud-based solutions is growing across different industries, companies are strategizing regarding migrating their server workloads to a cloud environment. The popularity of cloud-based solutions across various regions is growing due to the increasing focus of companies toward achieving scalability and greater flexibility while keeping operational costs low. Cloud office migration tools help companies in the efficient migration of server workloads to the cloud environment. Therefore, with the growing popularity of cloud solutions, there is increasing demand for cloud office migration tools.

Some of the notable players in the global cloud office migration tools market include AvePoint, Inc., Binarytree.com Inc., BitTitan, Inc., CodeTwo sp. z o.o. sp. k., Proventeq Limited, Quadrotech Solutions AG, Quest Software Inc., Sharegate Group Inc., Simflofy, and SkyKick Inc., among others.

SMEs play a significant role in all economies, primarily in their development. According to the World Bank, SMEs contribute to ~40% of GDP and ~60% of total employment in the emerging economies. SMEs are widely migrating to the cloud solution to gain more flexibility and reduce the costs. Cloud office migration would offer various advantages to SMEs, such as enhanced mobility, reduced investment in software and infrastructure, and scalability. Migrating to the cloud also enables SMEs to scale the number of licenses based on the number of people being employed at any given time.SMEs are focused on achieving high profitability and gaining high ROI, which is supporting the growth of the cloud office migration tool market in the SME sector. These businesses are cost-conscious and avoid investing in high technology and high-cost solutions and services. However, SMEs are widely migrating to cloud solutions to achieve higher scalability, disaster recovery, higher uptime, and lesser operational costs.

The governments of North American countries are focusing toward increasing the IT budgets due to the presence of outdated IT infrastructure. The US is known as the Silicon Valley of the IT world; the country has the presence of Fortune 500 IT companies, which are making huge investments in the development of products and solutions by adopting advanced and innovative technologies. The governments are maximizing their digital investments by strategically leveraging new technologies, as well as data and advanced analytics, for optimizing policies and programs, and updating their legacy systems.

Several organizations worldwide are seeking ways to reduce costs while driving competitive differentiation through greater business agility. To construct a reliable application that continues to provide significant performance globally, an organization would require a data center or, at least, involve in contract discussions with numerous different data center providers worldwide. They must have the competence to scale as demand increases as well as handle fluctuating demands. This arrangement results in high costs and time. The benefits delivered by cloud office migration, such as enhanced IT management, increased mobility, collective IT insight, larger talent pool, and easier mergers & acquisitions, among others, are propelling the adoption of cloud office migration tools by several organizations globally.

GLOBAL CLOUD OFFICE MIGRATION TOOL MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Cloud office migration tool Market – By Organizational Size

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Global Cloud office migration tool Market – By Subscription Type

Monthly

Annual

