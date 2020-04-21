Computer-Aided Drug Market Trends Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players: Market Positioning Of Vendors, Openeye Scientific Software, Aaranya Biosciences

Global Computer-Aided Drug Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Computer-aided drugs are drugs that are produced based on computer chemistry, through computer simulations, calculations, and budgeting of the relationship between drugs and receptor biomacromolecules, and design and optimization of lead compounds. Computer-aided drug design is actually the optimization and design of lead compounds by simulating and calculating this interaction between receptors and ligands.

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Computer-Aided Drug market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Market Positioning Of Vendors, Openeye Scientific Software Inc., Aaranya Biosciences Pvt. Ltd., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Chembio Discovery Inc., Albany Molecular Research Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Chemical Computing Group ULC, Kang Yusheng Information Technology Co. Ltd., Compchem Solutions Ltd., Pharmaron Beijing Co. Ltd.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Computer-Aided Drug, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Computer-Aided Drug market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Computer-Aided Drug companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Structure Based Drug

Ligand Based Drug

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Oncological Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Computer-Aided Drug market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Computer-Aided Drug market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Computer-Aided Drug players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Computer-Aided Drug with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Computer-Aided Drug submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Computer-Aided Drug by Players

4 Computer-Aided Drug by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Computer-Aided Drug Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Market Positioning Of Vendors

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Computer-Aided Drug Product Offered

11.1.3 Market Positioning Of Vendors Computer-Aided Drug Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Market Positioning Of Vendors News

11.2 Openeye Scientific Software Inc.

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Computer-Aided Drug Product Offered

11.2.3 Openeye Scientific Software Inc. Computer-Aided Drug Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Openeye Scientific Software Inc. News

11.3 Aaranya Biosciences Pvt. Ltd.

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Computer-Aided Drug Product Offered

11.3.3 Aaranya Biosciences Pvt. Ltd. Computer-Aided Drug Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Aaranya Biosciences Pvt. Ltd. News

11.4 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

