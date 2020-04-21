Coronary Stents Market Analysis and 2025 Forecasts for United States, Europe, Japan and China Markets

Coronary Stents market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% and reach US$ 13.88 Bn by 2025

Coronary stents are narrow expandable tubes, which are used to treat coronary diseases such as, artery blockage. These stents are used to perform angioplasty to keep the arteries open in the treatment of coronary artery disease. Coronary stents are usually made up of metal mesh, which acts against corrosion and helps to prevent the artery from recoiling or blocking again.

In our study, we have segmented the coronary stents market by type, absorption rate, material and end-users. The coronary stents by type is segmented as biodegradable stents, bare metal stents and drug eluting stents. The absorption rate segment was further segmented as the slow absorption rate and fast absorption rate. The coronary stents market, by material can be categorized as nitinol, polymers, nickel, gold, tantalum, stainless steel and cobalt alloy metal stents. The end user segment can be segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals and cardiac centers. Geographically, the market for coronary stents was categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South and Central America (S&CAM).

List of Companies Microport Scientific Corporation Translumina GmbH Abbott Laboratories Terumo Corporation Medtronic Biosensors International Groups, LTD Stentys SA Vascular Concepts B. Braun Melsungen AG Biotronik SE & CO. KG

Coronary Stents Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Coronary Stents Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

