Coronavirus’ business impact: Sodium Carbonate (CAS 497-19-8) Market Analysis by Trends, Types, Applications, manufactures, Regions, Market size and Forecast up to 2023

The following manufacturers are covered:

Solvay

DOW

Tokuyama

Tronox Limited

Omnia

OCI Chemical Corporation

Tianjin Bohua YongLi Chemical Industry

China Petrochemical Corporation Nanjin Chemical Industrial

Shandong Haihua Group

Lite Technology

Haohua Chemical

Weifang Yuanhua Chemical

Shijiazhuang Runhong Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Natural

Synthetic

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Paper

Metallurgical

Glass

Textile & Dye

Other

