Coronavirus threat to global Ecotourism Market Better Investment Opportunities Analysis 2019-2027
The global Ecotourism market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Ecotourism market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Ecotourism market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Ecotourism market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Ecotourism market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
the demand for ecotourism across GCC. Also, an increase in arrivals and increase in currency value thus pushing the ecotourism wallet which is expected to bolster the market growth thereby increasing competitiveness in the region. Geographically, Qatar represents a huge market potential followed by Kuwait wherein the Saudi Arabiatourists owe a significant contribution to GCC ecotourism market.
In this study, we analyze the GCC Ecotourism Market during 2014-2020. We focus on:
-
Market size and forecast, 2013-2020
-
Market Growth with respect to Gross Value Added, by characteristic industries
-
Key drivers and developments in ecotourism in GCC
-
Key Trends and Developments for Ecotourism in GCC
-
Key Drivers and developments along with total contribution in particular countries such as Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.
Key Geographies/ Countries Covered
Global, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates
Other Key Topics
-
Ecotourism contribution to GDP, Ecotourism contribution to whole economy, Ecotourism receipts Ecotourism Arrivals, Average receipts per Arrival.
Each market player encompassed in the Ecotourism market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.
COVID-19 Impact on Ecotourism Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Ecotourism market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Ecotourism market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
