Covid 19 Analysis : Erectile Dysfunction Treatment Market Insight, Present Scenario & Growth Prospect 2020-2026

Global Erectile Dysfunction Treatment Market By Type (Low-Flow or Ischemic Priapism and High-Flow or Non-Ischemic Priapism), Treatment (Medications, Surgery, Psychological Counseling, Penis Pumps, Penile Implants, Others), Drugs (Sildenafil, Tadalafil, Vardenafil, Avanafil and Others, Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct, Online Pharmacy, Retailers and Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027.

The key market players in the erectile dysfunction treatment market are Pfizer Inc, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, APRICUS BIOSCIENCES, INC, Mylan N.V, VIVUS Inc, DONG-A SOCIO HOLDINGS., Amgen Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Tissue Genesis, Sanofi, PHARMICELL Co., Ltd, SK chemicals, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc, ALLERGAN, JW Holdings among others.

Erectile dysfunction treatment market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high incidence rate of chronic diseases including hypertension, neurogenic and psychological disorders are some factors responsible for the market growth of erectile dysfunction drugs.

Erectile dysfunction is a type of sexual dysfunction which is characterized by, when a patient unable to attain or maintain a penile erection during a sexual activity. The cause of this condition is decreased blood flow due to narrowing of the blood vessels, which supply blood to the penis. This disorder can cause stress, affects self-confidence of the patient and contribute to relationship problems and can also be a sign of heart diseases. Certain medications such as vardenafil, tadalafil and sildenafil are prescribed for this condition but these medications have serious side effects on the vision of eye such as blurry vision, light sensitivity, difficulty in differentiating colors such as blue and green apart, having a blue-green tinge to your vision and decreased color vision.

Ongoing clinical trial conducted by many pharmaceuticals companies is driving the market growth

Rising aged population worldwide is accelerating the market growth

Sedentary lifestyle and increasing habit of alcoholism and smoking is acting as catalyst to market growth

Growing number of campaigns by government and non-government organizations worldwide to make patients aware of the disease is boosting the market growth

Patent expiry of some major drugs is hindering the market growth for erectile dysfunction treatment market

Shrinking insurance coverage for erectile dysfunction treatment is hampering the market growth

Increasing manufactures of generic drugs is restraining the market growth

Availability of counterfeit drugs may restrict the market growth in the forecast period

Erectile dysfunction treatment market is segmented of the basis of types, treatment, drugs, route of administration, distribution channel and end user. The growth among these specific segments will help users analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and difference in your target markets.

Based on types, the erectile dysfunction treatment market is segmented low-flow or ischemic priapism and high-flow or non-ischemic priapism.Based on treatment, the erectile dysfunction treatment market is segmented as medications, surgery, psychological counseling, penis pumps, penile implants and others.Based on drugs, the erectile dysfunction treatment market is segmented as sildenafil, tadalafil, vardenafil, avanafil and others.Based on the route of administration, the erectile dysfunction treatment market is segmented into oral, intravenous and others

Based on the distribution channel, the erectile dysfunction treatment market is segmented as direct, online pharmacy, retailers and others.Based on end-users, the erectile dysfunction treatment market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Kuwait, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Peru and Rest of South America as part of South America.

In June 2019, Futura Medical plc is developing MED2005, a topical glyceryl trinitrate (GTN) gel to treat erectile dysfunction. This drug is currently ongoing in phase lll clinical trial. If approved, it will be the fastest-acting erectile dysfunction treatment

In January 2019, Pharmicell Co., Ltd is developing Cellgram-ED (mesenchymal stem cell) for the treatment of impotency associated with erectile dysfunction, currently in phase l clinical trial. If approved this novel drug treatment will provide the potential treatment for patients suffering from erectile dysfunction.

Erectile dysfunction treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of erectile dysfunction treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Erectile Dysfunction Treatment Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.

