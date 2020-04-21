Covid 19 Analysis : Fine Needle Aspiration Market and Ecosystem, Growth Challenges, Forthcoming Developments

A proficient team works meticulously with their potential capabilities to generate this finest Fine Needle Aspiration Market research report. To put marketplace clearly into the focus, most up to date market insights and analysis has been offered via this report. This report broadly comprises of absolute and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints, major market players involved in this industry, exhaustive analysis of the market segmentation, and competitive analysis of the key players. Data collection modules with large sample sizes have been used in this report to pull together data and perform base year analysis.

Global Fine Needle Aspiration Market By Type (Reusable, Disposable), Organ (Breast, Thyroid, Lymph Node, Salivary Glands, Others) Procedures (Image-Guided Procedures, Non Image-Guided Procedures), Applications (Pulmonary Lesions, Gastrointestinal Tract Lesions, Infections, Inflammation, Others), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Diagnostic Centres, Specialty Centres, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global fine needle aspiration market are Hologic, Inc., BD, Stryker, , Boston Scientific Corporation, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Zamar Care, Cook, TSK Laboratory Europe B.V., C. R. Bard, ARGON MEDICAL, CONMED Corporation, Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, INRAD Inc., Somatex Medical Technologies GmbH, Cardinal Health, HAKKO CO.,LTD, Merit Medical Systems among others.

Market Analysis: Global Fine Needle Aspiration Market

Global fine needle aspiration market is expected to grow with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, base year of 2018. Minimally Invasive procedure is in demand as the stay in hospital is comparatively less. This factor is boosting the demand of this market

Market Definition: Global Fine Needle Aspiration Market

Fine-needle aspiration (FNA) technique is in the high pace for preoperative diagnostics of tumours. A highly advanced technique which collects & diagnose cells from the deeper areas facilitating precised tissue diagnosis. This minimally invasive technique offers wide range of diagnosis scope. FNA is the rising and highly demanded in the diagnosis procedure as it is precise with no down time and easy to perform at inexpensive costs.

Market Drivers:

Rising prevalence of breast cancers will drive the growth of the market

Technological advancement is another factor boosting this market growth

Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures also acts as a market driver

Rising health consciousness among the population will also uplift this market growth

Market Restraints:

Low income and lack of proper medical care in the developing country will restrict the market growth

Lack of skilled professional will restrict this market growth

Segmentation: Global Fine Needle Aspiration Market

By Type

Reusable

Disposable

By Organ

Breast

Thyroid

Lymph Node

Salivary Glands

Others

By Procedures

Image-Guided Procedures

Non Image-Guided Procedures

By Applications

Pulmonary Lesions

Gastrointestinal Tract Lesions

Infections

Inflammation

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Diagnostic Centres

Specialty Centres

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2016, Olympus launched EZ Shot 3 Plus, a disposable aspiration needle. The product was designed compatible with the endoscopic ultrasound-guided fine needle aspiration which supports the minimum procedural time. This product launch enhances the gastrointestinal product portfolio of the company

In February 2012, Boston Scientific Corporation launched an endoscopic ultrasound aspiration needle, Expect 19 Flex. The product was designed to collect tissue samples from the adjacent to the gastrointestinal tract for cancer diagnosis under the endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) guidance. The needle is designed with Nitinol which offers improved flexibility in comparison to other existing needles. It also offers large diameter for better diagnostic capabilities. This launch impacts the market by providing a much enhanced patient care in diagnosing gastrointestinal diseases

Competitive Analysis

Global fine needle aspiration market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Fine Needle Aspiration market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

