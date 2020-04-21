Covid 19 Analysis : Gene Expression Analysis Market Top Industry Expansion Strategies & Segments 2020-2026

For an outstanding business growth, companies must take up market research report service which has become enough vital in todays market place. This Gene Expression Analysis Market research report is formulated with a nice blend of industry insight, smart and practical solutions and newest technology to present better user experience. The report puts a light on several aspects related to industry and market. Few of these major factors are market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. With this Market report, businesses can acquire details about market drivers and market restraints which assist them to take presumption about reducing or increasing the production of particular product.

Global Gene Expression Analysis Market By Consumables (Reagents, DNA Chips), Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Next-Generation Sequencing, DNA Microarray, Serial Analysis of Gene Expression, Northern Blotting), Application (Research, Drug Discovery, Diagnostics), Services (Gene Expression Profiling Services, Sequencing Services, Bioinformatics Solutions), End User(Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic Institutes and Research Centers, Other), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the gene expression analysis market are GENERAL ELECTRIC (US), Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Illumina, Inc (US), QIAGEN (Germany), Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (US), Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd (India), Macrogen, Inc. (South Korea), Eurofins Scientific (Europe), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Personalis Inc. (USA), Novogene Corporation, SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd (India), TAKARA HOLDINGS INC. (Japan), Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (US), GENEWIZ (USA), Intrexon (Germany), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (US), Geneious (New Zealand), Strand Life Sciences (India), DNASTAR (US), New England Biolabs (US), and others.

Market Analysis: Global Gene Expression Analysis Market

Global Gene Expression Analysis Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.18 billion by 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.52 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in the amount of cancer patients.

Market Definition: Global Gene Expression Analysis Market

The gene expression is the method used for extracting data from a gene which will be used for the production of a practical gene product. With the help of gene expression, the genetic code reserved in DNA can be calculated. The research can be used for the classification of the diseases, which led its wide range of applications such as pharmacogenomics, diagnostics, biomarkers, and toxicology.

FDA Cleared Roche Factor II, Factor V Gene Mutation Test for Inherited Thrombophilia. Factor V test for use on the Cobas 4800 system, which performs real-time PCR analysis for mid- to high-volume labs. Increasing application areas of gene expression act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

Declining cost of sequencing, this significant act as driver of the market.

Advanced technological act as a market driver.

Market Restraints

High cost of instruments, high cost is the restraints to the market.

Shortage of trained professionals, this significant act as restraints of the market.

Segmentation: Global Gene Expression Analysis Market

By Consumables

Reagents

DNA Chips

By Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Next-Generation Sequencing

DNA Microarray

Serial Analysis of Gene Expression

Northern Blotting

By Application

Research

Drug Discovery

Diagnostics

By Services

Gene Expression Profiling Services

Sequencing Services

Bioinformatics Solutions

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companie

Academic Institutes and Research Centers

Other

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Tianjin Novogene Bioinformatics Technology subsidiary of Novogene Co. received CFDA approval for its NovoFocus NSCLC CDx Test, this is a next-generation sequencing based diagnostic test that simultaneously analyzes tumor samples for multiple genomic mutations associated with several CFDA.

In January 2017, Biorad announced the acquisition with RainDance Technologies, a droplet-based PCR systems manufacturer. RainDance Technologies has a more focused portfolio, primarily known for its droplet-based technologies for digital PCR (dPCR).

Competitive Analysis:

Global gene expression analysis market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of gene expression analysis market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Gene Expression Analysis reports includes the following deliverable

Macro Indicator Analysis

Gene Expression Analysis Market Overview

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

Market sizing and growth analysis

Global Gene Expression Analysis Market forecasting to 2025

Market Competitive Landscape

Product Launches and Pipeline Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Market Mergers, Acquisitions and Agreements

Company Profiles

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Gene Expression Analysis Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.

Table Of Contents: Global Gene Expression Analysis Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

