Covid 19 Analysis : Healthcare Medical Simulation Market Size In Terms Of Volume And Value 2019-2025

Global Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market, By Product (Anatomical Models, Web-Based Simulation, Medical Simulation software(Performance Recording Software, Virtual Tutors), Simulation Training Services), By end user (Academic Institutes, Hospitals, Military Organizations, Other End Users), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market

Some of the major players operating in the global healthcare/medical simulation market are CAE, 3-Dmed Learning Through Simulation, 3B Scientific, 3D Systems, Inc., Adam, Rouilly. Altay Scientific Group, CAE HEALTHCARE, Cardionics, Epona, Gaumard Scientific, Ingmar Medical, Kavo Dental GmbH, Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd., Laerdal Medical, Limbs and Things, Medical Simulation Corporation (Msc), Medishield B.V, Mentice AB, Simendo B.V., Simulab Corpoation, Simulaids, Surgical Science Sweden AB, Tellyes Scientific Co., Ltd., Trucorp Ltd. and Yuan Technology Limited, among others.

Market Analysis: Global Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market

The Global Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market is expected to reach USD 3.91 billion by 2025, from USD 1.28 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the global healthcare/medical simulation market in the next 8 years. The modern day methodology for the training of healthcare professionals involves use of advanced educational technology known as medical simulation. It is the pragmatic learning for healthcare experts, but might not always include the real life patient care. Medical simulation is also called healthcare simulation, simulation in healthcare, patient simulation, nursing simulation, surgical simulation and clinical simulation.

Simulation plays a vital role in the medical field aiming at student directed learning. It mimics real life situations and gives students the chance to practice procedures in a controlled, safe environment for the determination of nature of the cases in advance. So that, it becomes possible to cover the most important diseases, which are the most prevalent and acute conditions that may require immediate interventions, overcoming the expected variability of real scenarios in a hospital setting.

Drexel University in Fort Lauderdale (Florida), has launched simulation in healthcare, From Act I to Act IV for consistent patient simulation. This session will be providing an overview of standardized patient simulation including case development, standardized patient training, implementation and evaluation. Several unique scenarios will be demonstrated including medical surgical, psychiatric, family therapy, cultural, and ethical dilemma.

In 2000, the National Institute of Medicine report “To Err is Human” brought up to light that the number of deaths due to medical errors exceeded those from breast cancer and AIDS combined. More recent epidemiological studies suggested that 400,000 American patients die each year due to medical errors and it is the third cause of death in the US.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints: Global Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market

Benefits of simulation over traditional learning

Increasing demand for minimally invasive treatments

Increasing focus on patient safety

Growing awareness on simulation education in emerging countries

Budgetary constraints

Market Segmentation: Global Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market

The global healthcare/medical simulation market is segmented based on product type, end user, application, distribution channel, and geographical segments.

Based on product & service the global healthcare/medical simulation market is segmented into anatomical models, web-based simulation, medical simulation software and simulation training services. The anatomical models segment is further segmented into patient simulators, task trainers, interventional/surgical simulators, endovascular simulators, ultrasound simulators, dental simulators and eye simulators. The medical simulation software is further segmented into performance recording software and virtual tutors. The simulation training services is further segmented into vendor-based training, educational societies and custom consulting & training services. The patient simulators sub segment is further sub sub-segmented into high fidelity, medium fidelity and low fidelity. The interventional/surgical simulators is further sub sub-segmented into laparoscopic surgical simulators, gynaecology simulators, cardiovascular simulators, arthroscopic surgical simulators and other interventional/surgical simulators

On the basis of end users, the global healthcare/medical simulation market is segmented into academic institutes, hospitals, military organizations and other end users.

Based on geography the global healthcare/medical simulation market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market

The global healthcare/medical simulation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of healthcare/medical simulation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Healthcare Medical Simulation reports includes the following deliverable

Macro Indicator Analysis

Healthcare Medical Simulation Market Overview

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

Market sizing and growth analysis

Global Healthcare Medical Simulation Market forecasting to 2025

Market Competitive Landscape

Product Launches and Pipeline Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Market Mergers, Acquisitions and Agreements

Company Profiles

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Healthcare Medical Simulation Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.

